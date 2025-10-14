A shocking murder took place in the Jawan town of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in which 20-year-old Karan was brutally killed, reportedly over a Facebook status update. The prime accused, Mohammad Asad, and seven others have been arrested after he entered a police station and admitted to having committed the crime.

The entire incident occurred on Saturday night, 11th October. Maharani, Karan’s mother, reported that her son was called out of their home at about 9:30 PM. After a dispute, Karan was taken to a nearby abandoned house where he was brutally attacked by the asad and his friends. They hit his head on the wall and then used a knife to cut his neck and stab him until he was dead.

हिंदू युवक की हत्या के विरोध में हरिगढ़ के जवां में जन सैलाब उमड़ रहा है,समुदाय विशेष के लोगों ने की है हत्या @aligarhpolice अब तक आठ लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है,तहरीर के आधार पर की जा रही है कार्यवाही,गांव के लोग कर रहे हैं आरोपी के घर पर बुलडोजर चलवाने की माँग । pic.twitter.com/QFoBhdcl9n — Diwakar Dixit (@DixitDiwakerdxt) October 12, 2025

After hearing his elder brother’s screams, the 12-year-old younger brother came outside and raised an alarm, and all the accused fled from the spot. The surprising thing is that after killing Karan. Asad directly reached the police station after the murder, then he allegedly washed his hands and feet stained with blood at a tap of the police station and then calmly informed the police that he had murdered someone. The police immediately arrested him and went to the spot. On the basis of the complaint registered by Karan’s mother, all eight accused were apprehended.

By Sunday morning, anger spread among the Hindu community. Karan’s family, led by a crowd of thousands, refused to burn his body. They blocked the Moradabad Highway, seeking financial assistance and demanding that the buildings of the accused should be demolished by a bulldozer. The protest turned violent, with some individuals raining stones on police vehicles. The scene only began to normalise in the evening after police issued a written promise to consider their demands.

Karan’s mother said that the killing was not merely for the Facebook post but was the culmination of older tensions. She explained that three years ago, the local Aheria community (to which Karan belonged) constructed a temple in the locality, which Asad’s family and a few other Muslim families opposed. She says they nursed a grudge ever since. The police have sent a heavy contingent to the town to ensure peace, but they have not yet declared the precise motive behind the murder.