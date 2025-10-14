Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAligarh horror: Asad slits Karan’s throat, stabs him 15 times over, old temple built...
News Reports
Updated:

Aligarh horror: Asad slits Karan’s throat, stabs him 15 times over, old temple built by Hindu family and a Facebook post suspected motives behind murder

A gruesome murder in Aligarh has shocked Uttar Pradesh. Twenty-year-old Karan was brutally killed by Asad, who slit his throat and stabbed him 15 times reportedly over a Facebook post. Police suspect that an old dispute over a temple built by Karan’s Hindu family may also have fueled the attack.

केशव मालान
Mohammad Asad (left) killed Karan(right) (image via amarujala)

A shocking murder took place in the Jawan town of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, in which 20-year-old Karan was brutally killed, reportedly over a Facebook status update. The prime accused, Mohammad Asad, and seven others have been arrested after he entered a police station and admitted to having committed the crime.

The entire incident occurred on Saturday night, 11th October. Maharani, Karan’s mother, reported that her son was called out of their home at about 9:30 PM. After a dispute, Karan was taken to a nearby abandoned house where he was brutally attacked by the asad and his friends. They hit his head on the wall and then used a knife to cut his neck and stab him until he was dead.

After hearing his elder brother’s screams, the 12-year-old younger brother came outside and raised an alarm, and all the accused fled from the spot. The surprising thing is that after killing Karan. Asad directly reached the police station after the murder, then he allegedly washed his hands and feet stained with blood at a tap of the police station and then calmly informed the police that he had murdered someone. The police immediately arrested him and went to the spot. On the basis of the complaint registered by Karan’s mother, all eight accused were apprehended.

By Sunday morning, anger spread among the Hindu community. Karan’s family, led by a crowd of thousands, refused to burn his body. They blocked the Moradabad Highway, seeking financial assistance and demanding that the buildings of the accused should be demolished by a bulldozer. The protest turned violent, with some individuals raining stones on police vehicles. The scene only began to normalise in the evening after police issued a written promise to consider their demands.

Karan’s mother said that the killing was not merely for the Facebook post but was the culmination of older tensions. She explained that three years ago, the local Aheria community (to which Karan belonged) constructed a temple in the locality, which Asad’s family and a few other Muslim families opposed. She says they nursed a grudge ever since. The police have sent a heavy contingent to the town to ensure peace, but they have not yet declared the precise motive behind the murder.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
केशव मालान
केशव मालान
Ground Reporter

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Trump turns Gaza peace summit at Sharm el-Sheikh into a personal glorification spectacle, treating world leaders like stage extras

Anurag -
The Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit, meant to mark Gaza’s truce, became Trump’s personal stage. With leaders reduced to silent spectators, his speech turned from diplomacy to performance, complete with flattery, showmanship, and a Nobel Peace Prize mention.
News Reports

While CM Mamata Banerjee downplays crimes against women as ‘minor’ issue, NCRB report exposes grim reality: Over a decade of betrayal for Bengal’s women

Shraddha Pandey -
In 2023, India recorded 207 cases of acid attacks with West Bengal alone accounting for 57 acid attack cases under Section 326A of IPC. The NCRB data showed that in 57 cases of acid attacks, there were 60 victims/survivors in West Bengal while in 207 cases nationwide, there were 220 victims.

Regimes are temporary, geography is permanent: Why India needs to play the Great Game, and engage with Taliban, or whoever holds power in Afghanistan

As Punjab police lodge case against journalist Anjana Om Kashyap over comments on Maharishi Valmiki, read what scriptures reveal about the past of the...

Rajdeep Sardesai issues another apology for 2011 fake news against ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas: A long history of lies, propaganda, and suppressed truths

Kerala’s drug crisis: ‘God’s Own Country to ‘Ganja’s Own Hub’. Coastal trafficking, rapid spread and rising NDPS cases, explained

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Trump turns Gaza peace summit at Sharm el-Sheikh into a personal glorification spectacle, treating world leaders like stage extras

Anurag -

While CM Mamata Banerjee downplays crimes against women as ‘minor’ issue, NCRB report exposes grim reality: Over a decade of betrayal for Bengal’s women

Shraddha Pandey -

Regimes are temporary, geography is permanent: Why India needs to play the Great Game, and engage with Taliban, or whoever holds power in Afghanistan

Sanghamitra -

As Punjab police lodge case against journalist Anjana Om Kashyap over comments on Maharishi Valmiki, read what scriptures reveal about the past of the...

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai issues another apology for 2011 fake news against ex-BJP Councillor Ajit Tokas: A long history of lies, propaganda, and suppressed truths

Jinit Jain -

Kerala’s drug crisis: ‘God’s Own Country to ‘Ganja’s Own Hub’. Coastal trafficking, rapid spread and rising NDPS cases, explained

Anurag -

Uttar Pradesh: Chitrakoot Police bust Christian conversion racket; Bajrang Dal says 40% of poor Hindus converted to Christianity

Anurag -

Trade agreement between India and European Free Trade Association becomes effective, to generate $100 billion in investments and 1 million direct jobs in India...

OpIndia Staff -

What is the Taliban’s connection with Darul Uloom Deoband in UP’s Saharanpur? Taliban means ‘students’ and Deoband is their ‘school’

Sanghamitra -

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outrage over no women journalists in Taliban presser: Centre clarifies it had no role to play, the Vienna Convention,...

Jinit Jain -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com