The rape of a 10-year-old girl by a 30-year-old asylum seeker rocked Ireland, leading to significant anti-immigration agitation on 21st October. The shocking crime took place at the Citywest Hotel which shelters asylum applicants in Saggart, southwest of Dublin.

At least 2,000 people clashed with police (gardaí) and hurled abuses, fireworks, rockets, stones, bricks as well as glass bottles, resulting in six arrests. A police car was burned. One female officer was treated for a foot injury.

In Dublin, police cars are on fire outside a hotel housing fake asylum seekers. The Irish aren't joking. pic.twitter.com/Y537TkG47B — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 21, 2025

The demonstrators were stopped from reaching the hotel by a queue of riot police. They tried to break through the police perimeter by charging on horses and a horse-cart, according to the authorities but were driven away. Some carried tools and garden forks while others broke through barriers to obtain items to throw at cops.

Protesters who attempted to cross garda lines were even subjected to pepper spray. Metal fencing was also put up by police to block access to the facility’s entrance.

Meanwhile, a group of young men, some with their faces covered by hoodies, threw bricks, bottles, traffic cones and other projectiles at the police, as the situation continued to descend into violence. Additionally, bins were emptied and their contents were turned into missiles. Irish flags and placards with anti-immigrant slogans were displayed during the unrest.

Shocking news: men don't like their 10-year-old daughters being raped by men who have no right to be in the country. pic.twitter.com/6byCvAo7nI — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 21, 2025

There was a temporary suspension of the Dublin and Luas bus services to Saggart. Water cannon, the Mounted Unit, the Dog Unit, Air Support and the Garda Public Order Unit in full riot gear were deployed. It took two and a half hours for the people to disperse and peace to return. This is the first time the police brought its own water cannon which was acquired during the violence in Dublin’s downtown two years ago. However, the agitation ended before it could be utilised.

The absolute degeneracy of the modern West captured in a single scene.



An Afghan invader, scheduled for deportation months ago, sexually assaults a young Irish girl while living in luxury at public expense.



The so-called “refugee center” where he is housed is in truth a… pic.twitter.com/PuCE6R2Pta — Chad Crowley (@CCrowley100) October 21, 2025

On 20th October, a minor demonstration outside the building ended amicably but the following night, a large group gathered at the spot. According to Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, over half of the 300 policemen on duty were from the public order unit. They sent out a dog unit, officers on horses and a water cannon to implement law and order. The situation was back to normal by 10 pm.

“The actions can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against gardaí. I utterly condemn the attacks on gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe,” he stated.

Detectives are collecting bodycam and CCTV footage which they revealed will be used to find aggressive protesters who would likely be prosecuted.

Irish politicians denounce the protests

Prime Minister Micheal Martin declared, “There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people. I pay tribute to the frontline gardaí who acted courageously and quickly to restore order.”

I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening.



I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order. pic.twitter.com/DScZFOkoWq — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 21, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris conveyed, “There is no excuse for this type of violence and thuggery against the men and women who serve to protect us and victims of crime every day.”

“The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned. People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a garda vehicle on fire. This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai. Those involved will be brought to justice,” warned Minister for Justice, Home Affairs & Migration Jim O’Callaghan.

He claimed that the accused had been taken into custody and was facing charges in connection with the “alleged incident.” The minister mentioned, “While I am not in a position to comment any further on this criminal investigation, I have been advised that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.”

“Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected. It is clear to me from talking to colleagues during the day and this evening that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart. Attacks on gardaí will not be tolerated. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Violence is not. There is no excuse for the scenes we have witnessed tonight,” O’Callaghan added.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly described the scenes in Citywest as “deeply disturbing” during the Prime Time Presidential Election discussion, reported RTE. “It’s very upsetting that we have hundreds of people gathered and the Public Order unit called from the gardaí,” she voiced. Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael called the events “awful” and urged those participating to “go home.”

Rape of a minor girl triggered the agitation, locals outraged against rampant crimes

A male foreign national considered to be from Africa is accused of sexually violating the 10-year-old Irish girl on 20th October morning outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, according to Irish Mirror. She is believed to be under the custody of Tusla, the state’s child and family agency and was found by officers after they were notified of the horrific scene.

According to Tusla, she was residing in a certified residential placement with full staffing which was supplied by a community and voluntary sector supported partner. Her family had volunteered her for its care.

The organisation has been caring for her since February but over the weekend she “absconded from staff whilst on a planned recreational trip with staff in the city centre.”

“She was later found to have returned to a relative’s home again absconding from that house later in the evening. She remained in phone contact with staff but would not identify her precise location. She subsequently told staff that she had been involved in a serious incident,” Staff did eventually ascertain her location through details she provided and alerted the police who did locate her,” Tusla alleged in its defence.

Afterward, gardaí secured a parking lot in front of the complex while officers of the garda technical bureau conducted a forensic investigation. They also roped off an area directly outside the main entrance.

The little girl was not staying at the hotel, according to sources and authorities are trying to figure out how she arrived there. It was recently bought by the government to shelter asylum seekers specifically and the police are probing if the perpetrator was housed at the property. He was apprehended at the spot and is an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) applicant.

The man who committed the crime at Garter Lane of Saggart, Co Dublin was booked for violating section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990 which was modified by section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001 in relation to sexually assaulting the victim. The Republic of Ireland’s regulations on sexual assault proceedings prevent him from being named. He was recently taken to court.

“I have nothing to say” the offender responded when he was charged, a police officer told the court which provided him with free legal assistance as he was unemployed. He was placed under remand and scheduled to appear in court on 22nd October when a bail application will be submitted. An Arabic interpreter was requested by a defence attorney. Notably, he remained in the country, despite having a deportation order issued in March.

On the other hand, the public has been asked to help and police would like to talk to anyone who was in the City West Drive, Garter Lane, City West Luas stop, or Saggart Luas stop locations between 11:00 (local time) on 19th October and 01:30 on the next day.

Tusla under fire over blaming the victim, neglience

Tusla effectively blamed the victim in a statement after the occurrence was reported, terming her “unmanageable” and of “low morals” which led to severe criticism of the agency, based on Rebel News.

Irish outrage as authorities PROTECT accused rapist and BLAME child victim



Outside Dublin’s Blanchardstown courthouse, the accused rapist of a 10-year-old girl made his first court appearance … and what unfolded says everything about Ireland’s broken immigration and justice… pic.twitter.com/VbyKtRoR2H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2025

“What on earth is going on with Tusla,” echoed in Dáil, the lower house of the Irish parliament. “How did a ten year old child in the care of the state go missing and end up in Citywest,” Mary Louise McDonald, Leader of the Opposition in Ireland questioned.

The news of the child’s sexual assault sparked intense community outrage, she noted, adding that important questions must be addressed. “Taoiseach (prime minister), how could a 10-year-old in the care of Tusla go missing on a supervised trip? There is a disturbing pattern of children in the care of the state and of this agency being failed catastrophically,” McDonald accused.

“Why is this happening again and again,” she inquired drawing attention to similar cases. “How is it that in our small country, so many children can go missing? Our thoughts today are with this 10-year-old girl who has been so failed and violated, and with her family. Our thoughts are with all of the children that I have mentioned and with their families. They have experienced unimaginable loss, hurt and trauma,” she conveyed.

McDonald further probed, “Taoiseach, it’s also reported that the man now charged with this assault was subject to a deportation order issued in March of this year. Can I ask how it is that a person issued with the deportation order remains in the country six months later? People are now asking how this was allowed to happen, why the order wasn’t enforced and did the authorities know that he was still in the state?”

“The concerns are legitimate, the concerns of the people generally across the country and within the specific location are genuine. I want to acknowledge that. We will put the full rigours of the state behind this case in all facets, in all respects,” PM Martin admitted in the parliament.

Although he conceded that there had been “a failure of the system” in the case, McDonald asserted that there was “disturbing patterns that has emerged” in the case. “I think there has to be more action, because the most unnerving thing is that this happens to children in the care of provided accommodation, or who are known to Tusla and the state. Yet, again and again, we hear these unimaginable tales,” she expressed.

She likewise outlined that “there has to be confidence in the system of application for asylum, and in our immigration system. Any question mark around a person overstaying in the state when a deportation order has been made, again, is deeply unnerving and deeply, deeply unhelpful, and has to be addressed by the government.”

Tusla’s National Review Panel has been asked by Minister for Children Norma Foley to “immediately begin” an inquiry into the sexual assault case. According to her, the accusations show that what transpired was “a very, very worrying case” and a review would now be conducted.