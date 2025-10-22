An incident of two Hindu men attacked by some Muslims for bursting firecrackers came to light in the Bajrangnagar area of ​​Bhavnagar city in Gujarat. A complaint was filed on Sunday (20th October) at the Boratala police station after two Hindu brothers were attacked by a group of Muslims at the Kumbharwada Madhiya Road, Bajrangnagar area of ​​Bhavnagar city for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Riyaz Pathan, Sameer Hussain Syed and Aslam Pathan, and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. Police have arrested two of the three accused.

According to the FIR, which OpIndia has a copy of, the incident took place late in the night in Maafnagar, near the Madhiya Road Mohammadi Mosque in the Kumbharwada area. On the day of the incident, Akash, the younger brother of complainant Ravi Parmar, was bursting firecrackers. Accused Sameer objected to the bursting of the firecrackers, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Aftr that, some friends called Ravi to inform that his brother Akash was being abused by a group of Muslims at the corner of the street over bursting firecrackers. When Ravi reached the spot, all three began hurling abuses at him. When he objected to the verbal abuse, Riyaz struck him on the head with the axe, while Sameer and Aslam beat him indiscriminately with pipes. When his brother Akash came to intervene, the goons attacked him with pipes as well.

Soon, more people arrived, and all the attackers together beat both brothers with fists and kicks. Speaking to OpIndia, Ravi said that initially, there were around 10-15 Muslim men around the Mohammadi Mosque, but soon, 40-25 people gathered with weapons and began attacking them.

The FIR states that the accused, Riyaz Pathan, Samir Hussain Syed, and Aslam Pathan, were carrying a pipe, a sword, and a dagger in their hands. As Ravi reached there, the accused Aslam Pathan started abusing him, and when Ravi opposed Pathan, he struck him on the head with a pipe. The other accused, Sameer and Aslam, also joined Pathan and began thrashing the complainant with the pipe.

The FIR adds that the accused, Sameer, arrived with a sword and pointed it at the complainant’s brother’s head. As the dispute escalated, Ravi’s friends arrived at the spot and rescued Ravi and his brother. Thereafter, they were admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Ravi required stitches on his head and was had a fracture in his left arm, while Akash also needed stitches on his head.

Complainant accused the police of bias and inaction

Ravi has accused the police of being biased. He said the police did not include the names of some influential people in the FIR even though he gave their names. He also said that a woman named Khatija Khatoon, a local Congress leader who manages party events in the area and was involved in the attack, was not named in the FIR.

However, PI Dabhi of the Bortalav police station, speaking to OpIndia, denied all these allegations and clarified that the complainant’s signature was taken when the FIR was filed, and that the complainant did not mention these names at that time. The police said that if the complainant provides the names of other accused, they will take action against them.

Notably, the police have registered two separate FIRs in the matter. The first FIR was filed by the complainant against Muslim men, alleging that they had quarrelled with them over not allowing them to burst firecrackers on Diwali. In addition to that, a counter FIR was filed by the Muslim men against the complainants, alleging that the complainants had argued with them and abused them over bursting firecrackers.

The case against Riyaz Pathan, Aslam Pathan, Sameer Hussain Syed, and Sameer has been registered under sections 117(2), 118(1), 115(2), 352, 54 of the BNS and section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. Two accused, Aslam Pathan and Sameer Syed, have been arrested in the case, and investigations are ongoing.