‘Humne strategy badli hai, ideology nahi’. No one has more clarity on their ideological and religious redlines as the Indian Islamists. The Islamist although have pretentiously embraced liberals and leftists to use them as their useful idiots to further their agenda, they conveniently throw these useful idiots under the bus, disown and disparage over even a slightest deviance from the unannounced protocol–unquestioned surrender.

In a latest episode of ‘Liberals are no different from Sanghis’, Islamists on social media are calling for defunding leftist propaganda and self-proclaimed ‘fact-checking’ portal Alt News after its founder Pratik Sinha dared to criticise Indian Islamists for “embracing” Taliban and upholding the Afghanistan-based Islamist outfit’s version of Islam.

It all started with an X post published on 12th October 2025, by a notorious Islamist who goes by the name ‘Professor Noorul’, which went viral, amassing more than 11,000 likes and over a million views. The post contained a poetic couplet in Hindi/Urdu, “तेरी तहज़ीब ने उतारा है तेरे सर से हिजाब, मेरी तहज़ीब ने मेरी नज़रों को झुका कर रखा है।“ (Your culture has removed the hijab from your head, My culture has kept my gaze lowered.”)

The included a photograph featuring Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi dressed in his traditional attire and a signature Taliban headgear and a female journalist in a pink blazer and pants, with her hair uncovered (read un-Hijabbed) and asking question to the Taliban minister during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2022. Essentially, the insinuation was that the Hijab-less female journalist is Islamically “cultureless” but the Talibani leader is not and thus, has lowered his gaze.

The post came at a time when Muttaqi is on a visit to India. He had also visited Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, the alma mater of the Taliban ideology.

Quoting this post, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha, equated this regressive version of Islam to Hindutva and wrote, “The followers who believe in and uphold this version of Islam, and are happy to embrace the Talibanis, are as dangerous as the Hindutva brigade.

The followers who believe in and uphold this version of Islam, and are happy to embrace the Talibanis, are as dangerous as the Hindutva brigade. https://t.co/beXVcmusKO — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 13, 2025

Doubling down, Professor Noorul/Ilahabadi, retorted that atheists like Pratik Sinha have no right to comment on anyone’s religious sensibilities. He went on to call on his co-religionists to stop funding Alt News, since the likes of Sinha are ‘more poisonous than Sanghis.’

“Atheists like you who believe neither in Hinduism nor in Islam. Such people have no right to write on anyone’s religious sentiments. Muslims, you people give this guy 1.3 million in the name of fact-checking, and deep down, you’re even more poisonous than the Sanghis! You people should tag Zubair,” he wrote.

तुम जैसे नास्तिक जो ना हिंदू धर्म में विश्वास करते हैं और ना इस्लाम में।



ऐसे लोगों की किसी भी धार्मिक भावनाओं पर लिखने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है।



मुसलमानों आप लोग फैक्ट चेक के नाम पर इसको 13 लाख देते हो और अंदर से संघियों से भी ज़्यादा ज़हरील! है। आप लोग जुबैर को टैग कर दें। https://t.co/IkdDOQbBuQ — Prof. इलाहाबादी ( نور ) (@ProfNoorul) October 13, 2025

In continuation of the clown-to-clown conversation, Sinha once again equated Hindutvawadis with Islamists, saying that “…you’re no different from the Hindutva brigade, they employ the exact same strategy and question why Hindus are donating to Alt News. You’re the other side of the same coin. You’re also equally misinformed if you think that only Muslims donate to Alt News. People from all walks of life donate to @AltNews.”

Responding to this, Noorul accused Sinha of perpetually trying to alienate Muslims from Islam while exposing a few Hindu extremists at times as a balancing act.

Another Islamist Mohammed Asif Khan jumped on the bandwagon to suggest that Sinha is almost ‘anti-Muslim’ for his critical comment against Islamists glorifying their regressive idea of ‘tehzeeb’.

Khan wrote, “O Prophet!” Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and guard their chastity. That is purer for them. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what they do. And tell the believing women to lower their gaze and guard their chastity, and not to reveal their adornments except what normally appears.” ~ Quran (24:30-31) This is a verse from the Qur’an… a book believed in by more than a billion people. And Pratik Sinha just compared those billion believers to the Hindutva brigade involved in lynching and persecuting Muslims. Such is the level of prejudice against Muslims that you call them “dangerous” simply because they have faith.”

"O Prophet!" Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and guard their chastity. That is purer for them. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what they do.



And tell the believing women to lower their gaze and guard their chastity, and not to reveal their adornments except what normally… https://t.co/1hthQbumVO — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) October 13, 2025

In response, Pratik Sinha disgracefully compared Taliban and Muslim radicals in general to Hindutva brigade even as the two are not even remotely similar. While Taliban has essentially banned female education and freedom of Afghan women to do jobs, move out in public without mahram or men from their family, the so-called ‘Hindutva brigade’ enforces no such regressive practices on women and celebrates women’s empowerment.

The reason I am against religion is because it brainwashes people and produces logic like, "If you don’t follow religion, you can’t criticize it."



Every bit of progress the world has seen has come from people who refused to conform to conservative practices, who wrote about… https://t.co/v3GlgkQQVx — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 13, 2025

Moreover, unlike the Taliban who did not even rescue women from earthquake rubble since their Shariah beliefs prohibit men from touching women, except one’s wife, the RSS and ‘Hindutva Brigade’ have always been the first to respond and rescue men, women, children and the elderly during times of crisis.

“All the Muslim men I know in real life don’t lower their gaze when they talk to women. Clearly, they don’t follow Quran word-by-word. Religions were formed in medieval times, and a lot of it deserves to be discarded because it is not relevant anymore. Modern countries work through rule of law, and not rule of religion. And that is why the fight to uphold the rule of law, which is being dismantled under the current government. Of course, there are Muslim men who are religious radicals, and I’m comparing them to the Hindutva brigade. Some lessons in comprehension are needed here perhaps Asif,” Sinha wrote.

All the Muslim men I know in real life don't lower their gaze when they talk to women. Clearly, they don't follow Quran word-by-word. Religions were formed in medieval times, and a lot of it deserves to be discarded because it is not relevant anymore. Modern countries work… https://t.co/ltJJdAVAcA — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 13, 2025

Meanwhile, one Mohammed Shadab Khan, who aften peddles fake news to further the Muslim victimhood narrative, equated Pratik Sinha with former firebrand BJP leader Tiger Raja Singh and wrote, “They hate Muslims, they hate Islam. Bas 19,20 ka fark hai.”

Another notorious Islamist, Wasim Akram Tyagi also slammed Pratik Sinha and wrote, “A lot of ‘free thinkers’ are criticizing this picture. The reason for the criticism is simply that the Taliban government’s foreign minister is talking with his gaze lowered in front of the female journalist—why isn’t he looking directly into that female journalist’s eyes while speaking? Amazing! If he were to look directly into her eyes while speaking, there would still be an uproar, and if he doesn’t, there’s still an uproar. If he does look directly into her eyes while speaking, these very same ‘free thinkers’ would gleefully hurl taunts at him! But now they’re calling it ‘dangerous.’”

बहुत सारे ‘फ्री थिंकर’ इस तस्वीर की आलोचना कर रहे हैं। आलोचना की वजह बस यह है कि महिला पत्रकार के सामने तालिबान सरकार के विदेश मंत्री नज़र नीचा करके बात कर रहे हैं, वो उस महिला पत्रकार की आँखों में आँखें डालकर बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं। कमाल है! वो आँखों में आँखें डालकर बात करें… pic.twitter.com/Lgn12WgdZB — Wasim Akram Tyagi (@WasimAkramTyagi) October 13, 2025

It is interesting to note that Alt News and its co-founders, Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, received flak from Islamists over their reportage on Islamist-manufactured ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory. The same Islamists who downplay, rather dismiss real and reported Love Jihad/grooming jihad cases as ‘hoax’ or celebrate the same, criticised Alt News for its reports on incidents involving Muslim mobs attacking Hindu men and their Muslim female friends or partners alleging ‘Bhagwa love trap’.

Pratik Sinha’s repeated and desperate attempts to drag Hindutva into the argument to justify and ‘balance’ his criticism of Taliban did not help either.

Amusingly, male Islamists do not spare even Muslim women when it comes to defending religiously driven regression and misogyny. In this vein, when RJ Sayema, a known Muslim victim card player often at the receiving end of criticism for her anti-Hindu social media commentary, questioned how come lowering gaze before a woman forgives the Taliban minister’s injustices against women.

“Do those who have taken injustice against women to the extreme think that by talking to someone with their eyes lowered, their sins are forgiven? Have they become people of good character? Really, Wasim?” she wrote.

In response, Tyagi not only downplayed Taliban’s regressive bans on women rights in Afghanistan and countless injustices they have endured in the Taliban rule but also compared their anti-women policies with the alleged oppression done by countries with ‘modern’ culture.

Islamists want total surrender, no criticism

This, however, is not the first time that secular liberals have been condemned, ostracised from the Islamo-leftist ‘progressive’ ecosystem, or labelled as ‘Sanghis’ by Islamists. In September this year, an outrage erupted over an event in a university in Kerala wherein Hijab-clad Muslim women were segregated from men in Taliban-style restrictions.

Reacting to the visuals that surfaced online from the said ‘ProfCon’ event, Ruchika Sharma, a self-declared ‘historian’ who has made it her life’s mission to whitewash the anti-Hindu crimes of Islamic tyrants of the Medieval era, said, “Just a hijab is not enough, women must be segregated, made to sit at the back and screened off. Literally punish them for being born a woman but we will call it their choice”.

This post criticising deliberate invisibilisation of Muslim women, Ruchika Sharma, who otherwise gets praise from Mughal fanboys and fellow Islamist apologists, received severe backlash from Islamists. The same Islamists who hailed Sharma as a ‘honest’ and ‘brave’ historian for whitewashing medieval era Islamic tyrants like Aurangzeb, did not shy away from labelling her an ‘Islamophobe’. Sharma got called an Islamophobe by Islamists while she had once admitted to not calling out her Muslim abuser just so that ‘Sanghis’ do not use it further their ‘Islamophobic communal agenda’.

Similarly, when Arfa Khannum Sherwani from Islamo-leftist propaganda portal The Wire endorsed Sharma’s opinion, she too could not escape the wrath of misogynist Islamists, who schooled her on how free mixing of men and women is not allowed in Islam.

Apparently, no one is immune from Islamist fundamentalism and religiously mandated misogyny which finds manifestations in the form of online outrage, labelling even habitual Islam apologists as ‘Sanghi’, Talibanic anti-women policies and in extreme cases–Sar tan se juda. Islamists not only denounce their liberal allies even at the slightest deviance from unquestioned surrender but also their co-religionists for not being ‘Muslim enough’ as per their standards.