On 8th October, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on his first official visit to India. His office has described this visit as the largest ever UK government trade mission to India. Starmer is joined by 125 top CEOs, entrepreneurs, university leaders, and cultural representatives. The two-day visit marks a crucial step in strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing the recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both India and the UK have hailed as historic.

Landmark trade deal sets the tone for Starmer’s visit

In July this year, the landmark India-UK FTA was signed in London in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Starmer. The agreement, as described by the UK government, is “the best any country has ever secured with India,” and reduces India’s average tariff on UK products from 15 per cent to 3 per cent.

British exports to India are projected to grow by around 60%, and bilateral trade is expected to rise by £25.5 billion annually. The deal is set to boost the UK’s GDP by £4.8 billion per year, increase wages by £2.2 billion, and create jobs across Britain.

Whisky producers are among the biggest beneficiaries of the deal. Tariffs have been cut from 150% to 75% immediately. Furthermore, it will come down to 40% over the next decade, which will give the UK a significant edge over competitors in the Indian market.

Government of India on Vision 2035 and economic roadmap

Ahead of Starmer’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, said in a statement that the two Prime Ministers will meet on 9th October in Mumbai to review progress under the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap, a ten-year plan aimed at deepening cooperation across trade, technology, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

A key highlight of their discussions will be the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), poised to become a cornerstone for future collaboration. The leaders will also address the 6th Global Fintech Fest, engaging with industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers.

The MEA statement emphasised that the visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the UK to “foster collaboration across critical sectors and reinforce their strategic ties.”

What is the India-UK Vision 2035

The India-UK Vision 2035 is an ambitious roadmap endorsed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer during their meeting in London on 24th July 2025. It reaffirms the shared commitment of both nations to unlock the full potential of a revitalised partnership, steering their cooperation towards mutual growth, prosperity, and global leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

The vision builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between India and the United Kingdom, setting clear milestones for collaboration across trade, technology, defence, education, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges. It aims to transform bilateral relations into an enduring framework for sustainable development, innovation, and global influence.

Anchored in high-level political engagement, Vision 2035 outlines a series of flagship partnerships and measurable outcomes to be reviewed annually by the Indian External Affairs Minister and the UK Foreign Secretary. Ministerial mechanisms will oversee cooperation in trade, technology, finance, and investment to ensure that the partnership remains dynamic, responsive, and future-ready.

The plan rests on multiple pillars, growth and jobs, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and clean energy, and education. Each pillar is designed to reinforce the others, creating a partnership greater than the sum of its parts. From reducing trade barriers and boosting job creation to advancing green energy and defence collaboration, the roadmap envisions deep-rooted, long-term engagement between the two countries.

At its core, the India-UK Vision 2035 represents not just economic ambition but a shared strategic purpose, to strengthen a rules-based international order, reform multilateral institutions, and promote a BRISK partnership built on Business, Research, Innovation, Science, and Knowledge. It embodies the belief that cooperation between India and the UK can help shape a more prosperous, secure, and sustainable global future.

UK Government calls CETA ‘a launchpad for growth’

In an official statement, Starmer said, “We signed a major trade deal with India in July, the best secured by any country, but the story does not stop there. It is not just a piece of paper, it is a launchpad for growth.”

He added that with India projected to become the third-largest economy by 2028, British businesses have “unparalleled opportunities” to grow, expand, and create jobs at home. Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle echoed this optimism, calling the FTA “a massive win that puts British businesses at the front of the queue” for access to the Indian market.

125-strong business delegation – driving investment and collaboration

The delegation that has arrived with Starmer includes officials from major UK companies including Rolls-Royce, British Airways, Diageo, British Telecom, London Stock Exchange, and others. Officials from SMEs across the UK are also part of the delegation.

Notably, British Airways has already committed to starting a third daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow by 2026. Furthermore, Manchester Airport has confirmed a new direct route to Delhi via India’s leading airline IndiGo. These initiatives are expected to generate £75 million in trade and tourism income and create 450 new jobs in northern England.

Top university leaders, including those from the British Film Institute and National Theatre, are part of the mission. The aim of their visit is to seek new partnerships in higher education, digital culture, film, and creative industries.

Strengthening technology and security cooperation

UK PM Starmer and Indian PM Modi will meet on 9th October and are expected to discuss expanding cooperation under the UK-India Technology Security Initiative that was signed in 2024. Their discussion will focus on AI, telecom, and defence technology. This will create new investment opportunities while strengthening national security.

By 2030, India’s technology sector is projected to be worth £1 trillion, and it is one of the top sectors for India and the UK’s shared vision for sustainable and innovation-led growth.

A trade deal that redefines global engagement

The FTA between India and the UK can be described as a blueprint for modern global partnerships. This will balance ambition with pragmatism. In past deals, progress was stalled by regulatory bottlenecks and political caution. However, the new deal demonstrates mutual confidence between two countries that are determined to create a framework for long-term economic partnership.

As both countries have sharply reduced tariffs and opened access to key markets, it gives businesses unprecedented leverage in multiple sectors. For India, the deal comes at a time when it is expanding its footprint as a global manufacturing and digital hub. It complements New Delhi’s push for Viksit Bharat 2047 and strengthens its engagement with major developed economies. The fact that both sides concluded negotiations within months signals a shift in the pace and intent of diplomacy, a willingness to move beyond symbolism towards results that translate into jobs, innovation, and mutual prosperity.

Shared vision for the future

The trade deal that was signed in July, followed by Starmer’s current visit, is a clear sign of renewed momentum in India-UK relations. The two nations have set the target of USD 120 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The UK PM’s visit to India revolves around the strategic depth of this partnership, one that blends economic ambition with mutual respect and shared global responsibility.

As both leaders prepare to meet in Mumbai, their emphasis will be to turn the promises of the India-UK Vision 2035 into visible outcomes that will bring prosperity, innovation, and security for both nations.