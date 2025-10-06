An American national, identified as 58-year-old James Watson was arrested on Friday, 3rd October, in Bhiwandi, in the Thane district of Maharashtra, for converting local Hindus to Christianity.

He was arrested along with the two residents of Maharashtra. Watson, who was staying in Thane’s Hiranandani Estate on a business visa, was found organising a religious gathering.

The case came to light after a resident, Ravindra Bhurkut (27), filed a complaint at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station. He witnessed a group of people preaching Christianity to about 30–35 villagers outside a house.

James reportedly was making derogatory remarks about Hinduism, describing it as a religion based on blind faith, and saying that happiness and success could only be achieved by converting to Christianity.

Furthermore, the complaint details that the accused claimed that illnesses could be cured through prayers to Jesus Christ.

The police caught Watson and recovered books related to Christianity, in the video of the raid, he was seen attempting to protect the books from the police before his arrest.

Watson and his two associates Ganpati Sarpe (42) and Manoj Govind Kolha (35) have been booked under section 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

American national identified as active US Military personnel

In a major development following the arrest, it has turned out that James Watson is not just an American citizen but a US Military personnel. OpIndia has found his multiple links with the US Army, identifying him as a Major.

Multiple sources have now reported that MAJ James Watson, who is the executive officer of the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defence Artillery (ADA), stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 2-44th ADA is an operational unit that, according to the information given in his article, was preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Further evidence of Watson’s active military role includes an article [pdf] he penned in 2020 titled “Owning the skies, winning the fight.” In this article, Watson discusses the emerging threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, and the challenges they pose to Air Defenders.

In his article, Watson highlights the paradox of advanced technology and the rudimentary tactics used by adversaries who employ commercial, off-the-shelf drones modified with explosive payloads. He emphasises the grave threat posed by the increasing proliferation and weaponisation of UAS platforms, especially the “low and slow” or Group 1 UAS like quadcopters. He argues that lengthy battle drills, developed as part of risk mitigation efforts for ground commanders, often prevent timely kinetic engagement and allow the threat to operate uncontested.

His core argument, which serves as the conclusion to his article, is that the Air Defence Artillery must truly own the UAS engagement process.

Visual evidence on the official defence website of USA

The links to his military career are not limited to his writing only. There are also multiple photos and a video of Major James Watson available on the official site of the Defence Visual Information Defence Service (DVIDS), where he is seen wearing his official US Army uniform. In one video clip, he can be heard clearly stating, “This is Major James Watson from HURLBURT field, Florida. Wanted to wish the Army a Happy 246th birthday.”

MAJ James Watson, Instructor, Army Joint Support Team, 505th Command and Control Wing

The arrest of an active US Army Major on a business visa for illegal religious conversion activities in India, particularly given the seriousness of the charges, raises significant questions about the misuse of his visa and the nature of his activities while serving in the US Army.