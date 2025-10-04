Taiwan, one of the world’s leading semiconductor hubs and a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, has quietly emerged as the largest global importer of Russian naphtha, a petroleum derivative essential for manufacturing chemicals used in chips and electronics.

This development has raised eyebrows internationally, given that Taiwan has officially joined Western sanctions against Moscow and imposed export controls on hi-tech goods to prevent their use in Russia’s military.

According to a report released on Wednesday (1st October) by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Taiwan imported $1.3 billion worth of Russian naphtha in the first half of 2025 alone. Its average monthly imports were nearly six times higher than the 2022 average. Compared to the same period last year, Taiwan’s naphtha imports rose by 44%, indicating that demand has only accelerated despite global calls to reduce energy trade with Russia.

Taiwan became the largest importer of Russian oil in 2025



They purchased oil worth $1.3 billion, increasing the average monthly import volume sixfold compared to 2022.



Taiwan has spent $11.2 billion on Russian fuel since 2022, which is 220 times more than its aid to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/hAtnaNsy0q — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 3, 2025

As per reports, Taiwan alone has bought fossil fuel products worth over $11 billion from Moscow since 2022. Just like Western powers, who condemn India for buying Russian oil while buying Russian energy themselves, Taiwan has been maintaining the theatrics of political statements supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia, while prioritising its own need for cheap petroleum products.

How Taiwan became Russia’s top buyer

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Taiwan has repeatedly expressed support for Kyiv, both politically and symbolically. Earlier this week, Taiwan’s foreign minister Lin Chia-lung even signed an agreement in Poland to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Yet, behind the scenes, the island’s petrochemical industry continues to rely heavily on Russian energy. Data from CREA shows that since 2022, Taiwan has imported 6.8 million tonnes of Russian naphtha worth $4.9 billion, accounting for nearly 20% of Russia’s total naphtha exports.

In a statement on Thursday, 2nd October, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said state-owned enterprises had stopped sourcing crude oil from Russia in 2023. Taiwan has also stopped exporting key high-tech products to Russia, the ministry added.

“As international sanctions continue to expand, the ministry will further review relevant control measures and engage with domestic companies on compliance, while continuing to work with international partners to demonstrate its firm resolve to oppose aggression and uphold the international order,” it said.

Experts say that the reason lies in Taiwan’s heavy dependence on imported energy. Nearly 97% of Taiwan’s total energy comes from abroad, making it one of the most energy-dependent economies in Asia. This dependence is also seen as a strategic weakness, especially in the event of a military conflict with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Top importing nations of Russian energy in 2025

While Taiwan dominates in naphtha purchases, other countries continue to be major buyers of Russian fossil fuels, highlighting that despite sanctions, Russia’s energy exports remain highly concentrated among a few key customers.

Between December 2022 and August 2025, China was by far the largest global buyer of Russian energy, purchasing 44% of Russia’s coal and 47% of its crude oil exports. India stood second, buying 20% of coal and 38% of crude oil. Turkey accounted for 11% of coal and 6% of crude oil, while South Korea and Taiwan rounded off the top five in coal imports with 10% and 4%, respectively.

When it comes to refined oil products, Turkey is the biggest customer, accounting for 26% of Russia’s exports, followed by China (13%), Brazil (12%), and Singapore (7%). In liquefied natural gas (LNG), the European Union (EU) leads the list with 50%, followed by China (21%) and Japan (18%). For pipeline gas, the EU again tops with 35%, followed by China (30%) and Turkey (28%).

In terms of overall trade value, China remained the top global buyer of Russian fossil fuels till August 2025, accounting for 40% of Russia’s total export revenues from its five largest customers. It imported about EUR 5.7 billion worth of energy, most of it crude oil (58%), followed by coal, gas, and oil products. India ranked second, buying EUR 3.6 billion worth, dominated by crude oil. Turkey, the EU, and South Korea followed next on the list.

This data clearly shows that while the West has imposed sanctions, many major economies, including those critical of Moscow, continue to rely on Russian energy to meet domestic needs.

What this also demonstrates is that economic and material realities are very different from lofty ideals of morality and sanctimony displayed by Western nations over the Russia-Ukraine war. While nations like India and China have been honest in admitting that they have to prioritise their own national needs over Western expectations and theatrics of condemnation, the Western nations have not done so. In a display of shameless hypocrisy, they have been paying billions of dollars to Russia while also sending weapons and money to Ukraine, essentially perpetuating the war from both sides.

Trump and G7 turn up pressure on Russian oil buyers

The growing energy trade between Russia and non-Western nations has not gone unnoticed in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump and G7 finance ministers recently held a virtual meeting to coordinate steps aimed at “tightening pressure on Russia’s economy.”

The G7 nations issued a joint statement on Wednesday (1st October) saying they would take measures to target “countries that continue to increase their purchases of Russian oil and those that facilitate circumvention” of sanctions. The statement also mentioned the possibility of using tariffs, trade bans, and import restrictions to limit Moscow’s revenues.

While the statement did not name any specific country, India and China are widely seen as the main targets.

In line with this, Washington has already started imposing trade penalties. Trump’s administration has slapped a 25% tariff on Indian imports for purchasing Russian oil, in addition to the 25% general import tariff already in place, effectively doubling duties to 50% in August. The move has strained US-India trade relations and put ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement on hold.

Trump, however, has not imposed similar tariffs on China, citing ongoing negotiations with Beijing on other economic issues. This selective enforcement has led to criticism that Washington’s policy is inconsistent.

At the same time, Europe’s continued purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) have further complicated the moral argument. Despite pressure from Trump, many EU nations still depend heavily on Russian gas for energy security. Trump himself recently criticised Ukraine for bombing a Russian pipeline that supplied gas to Central Europe, saying it created an unnecessary energy shortage for allies.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have earlier urged G7 allies to impose similar penalties on countries like India that continue energy trade with Russia.

India holds firm: “Energy security is not negotiable”

Amid this growing pressure campaign from Washington and the West, India has stood its ground, making it clear that it will not halt Russian oil imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have made it clear that India will not compromise on energy security. Far from scaling back imports, India’s refiners are preparing to increase purchases of Russian crude, taking advantage of discounted prices and diversifying its supply lines in the process.

Officials in New Delhi have emphasised that this decision is not about politics but about economics and stability. By sourcing cheaper oil, India has been able to keep inflation in check and shield its 140 crore citizens from the worst of the global energy crisis. The government’s stand reflects a wider principle: India will pursue policies in its own national interest, regardless of Western virtue signalling.

Jaishankar pushes back against western hypocrisy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been particularly vocal in defending India’s oil imports. Speaking in Moscow on 22nd August, he dismissed accusations that India was undermining global stability. “We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil; that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022,” he said, adding that it was “perplexing” to see India singled out.

Moscow | During a press briefing, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "…We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge… pic.twitter.com/pbH06HtTwK — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Jaishankar also reminded the international community that India’s oil purchases had in fact stabilised global markets. “We are a country where the Americans have said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument,” he pointed out.

At another event in late August, the minister delivered a clear message: “If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. But Europe buys, America buys. If you don’t like it, don’t buy from us.” His words struck a chord, highlighting the double standards at play. While Europe continues to import Russian LNG and the U.S. still purchases Russian uranium, India is being pressured to cut ties.

PM Modi’s strong response

Prime Minister Modi has also made his stance clear. “The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all.” He emphasised that national interests of farmers, small and medium-scale industries, and common citizens are given priority. For PM Modi, securing affordable energy is not negotiable, and no amount of external pressure can override that.

This confidence is backed by numbers. India is currently importing over a million barrels of Russian crude per day, much of it at a discount compared to global benchmarks. A more recent report by the news agency even said India would get Russian oil at a discounted price, with a barrel of Urals crude reportedly $3–$4 cheaper than Brent.

India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also highlighted that the country has diversified its oil sources, now importing from nearly 40 countries instead of 27 earlier, which provides flexibility in case of global disruptions. This diversification, he said, makes India’s energy security more robust and less vulnerable to geopolitical risks.

Conclusion

The global energy map is undergoing rapid shifts. Taiwan’s growing imports of Russian naphtha show how economic dependence can override political alignments, while Washington’s pressure on countries like India reveals the fault lines within the Western alliance over how to deal with Moscow.

But as India has made clear, national interests come first. Whether it’s securing affordable energy for millions or stabilising global oil prices, New Delhi’s message remains simple: it will not bow to outside pressure, and it will continue to make decisions that serve the interests of its citizens and economy.