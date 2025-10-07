It is not unusual for people to take social media by storm and become overnight sensations in this age internet. Some turn into instant celebrities, while others have a substantial body of work that validates their claims to fame.

This stardom transcends the limitations of gender, shape, form, size and this time around even species, as people’s fascination has been captured by a magnificent four-legged creature with a regal lineage who is certainly a legend in his own right.

This is the story of Chhota Matka (T-126), a tiger that ruled over territory of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

found out the lore behind him being named chota matka despite being an absolute beast is the fact that there actually was a bada matka, his dad who they called Matkasur. this is the best thing i have heard all day https://t.co/0PSwKzNe7d — sloppenheimer🍉 (@sloppylioncourt) October 6, 2025

Kings from several dynasties have dominated the Tadoba range since the beginning of recorded history, reported Saneev Siva. Every set has been more ambitious, deadly and war-mongering than the last. The males of Old Katezhari, Hilltop and W-male (Vasant Bhandara) were replaced by Narasimha, Tyson, Gabbar and Saturn who were then followed by Matkasur and Kali.

Interestingly, Matkasur ruled over a larger territory than either his predecessor or any of his successors at the pinnacle of his reign. He mated with the iconic queen Choti Tara and she gave birth to two cubs during the 2016 monsoon season.

The origins of Matkasur are unknown but it appears that his roots were in a separate range, perhaps Brahmapuri. Choti Tara was a member of the Moharli range’s circuit family. The two wonders of the wilderness paired and produced equally strong and resilient cubs. The mother who was a skilled huntress raised the two cubs, Chhota Matka and Tara Chand, in the Jamni region.

Dad Mom Kid pic.twitter.com/WJUar45rh5 — Sam ALT Man (@k0ol1) October 6, 2025

A fateful occurrence

One incident altered the course of the future for Chhota Matka who derived his name from his father. He suffered severe injuries to his right abdominal flank during one of the hunting excursions in October 2017. The forest department also attempted to step in and suture the deep incision, even though the mother would try to lick the wound to heal.

Tara Chand intervened and prevent any personnel or vehicles from approaching his wounded brother. The consequences of this incident would have a significant impact on Chhota Matka as the fraternal bond grew stronger and they hardly ever fought, even in a playful way. He would eventually have to bear the repercussions of this later in life.

As part of a study to determine dispersal patterns, both of these tigers were collared by June 2018. However, Tara Chand died in December 2018 after being electrocuted in a farm’s fence in the Moharli zone buffer, while Chhota Matka continued to live in his father’s territory.

Tara Chand and Chhota Matka most likely left their original territory after meeting their father Matkasur a month earlier in November 2018. However, the latter stuck to the same area and even encountered other tigers.

Matkasur faced the challenge of other males encroaching upon his territory, during his prime. The veteran warrior was no stranger to skirmishes. However, he had to endure his share of battle scars and was eventually overthrown in late 2019.

A ruler is born in Tadoba

The throne became vacant and a struggle for power erupted, transforming the wilderness into a battlefield, although it was already one.

Chhota Matka’s early years were characterised by violent conflicts before his ascent to power. He was one of the most attractive males with a captivating jawline, trimmed ruff and sparkling blue eyes. Nevertheless, the territorial disputes quickly tarnished his handsome appearance and left the imprints of a fiercely contested kingdom.

Chhota Matka did not had the practice to fight in the real world because he did not engage in play fights with his brother when they were little. Hence, his forelimbs and paws were frequently injured and he was often observed limping.

Chhota Matka’s main adversary, Mowgli severely mauled him during the 2021 monsoon season, leaving him permanently deformed. However, the former’s will to succeed never wavered. He retaliated with fury and this made him the unopposed and ultimate monarch of his realm.

Meanwhile, new tigers tried to take over the sought-after Panderpauni-Tadoba Lake region and tensions only escalated when Balram, a new tiger from Brahmapuri, arrived on the scene. On the other hand, Chhota Matka swiftly recovered by eating the cattle that lived on the outskirts, similar to his father. He then targeted Mowgli, in a series of attacks and succeeded in wounding and banishing him in April 2022.

Chhota Matka also seized all of Mowgli’s territory. Later, he killed Jharni and Mowgli’s kids and fathered his own cubs with her. He further promoted his bloodline by claiming two other females, Babli and Bhanushkindi.

Chota Matka, one of the most blood thirsty tiger to live in Indian forests !!



He has killed 4 adult male tigers in territorial fights till now, has a disfigured distinct face due to fights pic.twitter.com/YTwCBTk6RD — KiloMike2🇮🇳 (@TacticalKafir) October 5, 2025

Chhota Matka inherited his mother’s patience and his father’s strength as he reigned as the most formidable tiger of Tadoba. He ruled like a king over the largest region of any of his contemporaries and killed at least four strong males to uphold his authority. A king must continually strive to maintain his power and he did so with the zeal of a possessed entity.

End of an era

The jungle law dictates that one lives by the sword, dies by the sword and even the supreme tiger was not an exception to this rule either. Chhota Matka had a territorial altercation with another large cat on 12-13 May. The former reportedly killed his nemesis but was discovered gravely wounded, likely from deep wounds. On 27th August, he was rescued and moved to the Transit Treatment Centre for treatment after being tranquillized, leaving his territory open to attempts at annexation.

“A tiger named Bali has already moved into that area and another, called Virbhadra, is being sighted more frequently now,” disclosed a senior forest official, according to The Times of India. Their presence increased the potential of confrontation as they both tried to establish their dominance without the previous ruler.

Forest officials expressed alarm over Chhota Matka’s deteriorating health, stating that he had been under close observation recently due to a series of livestock fatalities near the Tadoba boundary. He was subsequently found with wounds and taken to Chandrapur for specialised care.

Image via Indian Masterminds

Now, Chhota Matka will probably spend the remainder of his life in a rescue center, away from his majestic and serene kingdom. However, the colossal figure left a giant and magnificent mark as the spirit and soul of TATR, ruling with peace and quiet for years without losing his composure while defending his territory with just as much determination and resolve.

Chhota Matka demonstrated that it was not only the name he inherited from his father but also his will and bravery. This is what shaped his life and transformed him into the glorious king he was.