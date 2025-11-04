In a shocking late-night incident, an Indian Army jawan was fatally stabbed aboard the Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati Express (Train No. 19224) while the train was passing through Rajasthan’s Lunkaransar station in Bikaner district.

The accused, identified as train attendant Juber, allegedly attacked the soldier following a heated argument over a blanket request.

According to the First Information Report (FIR No. 0094/2025) lodged at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, Bikaner, the complaint was filed by Devkishan Saran, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) posted at Bikaner Headquarters. The incident took place around 11 p.m. on November 2, and the FIR was officially registered at 5:45 a.m. on November 3.

As stated in the FIR, TTE Devkishan was on duty on the Sabarmati Express between Bathinda and Bikaner, covering coaches SE-1, SE-2, S-1, S-2, and S-3. When the train departed Lunkaransar station, the pantry car manager, Shiv Kumar, rushed to him, reporting that a violent scuffle had broken out in coach S-2 between a passenger and an attendant from AC coach B-4. On reaching the spot, Devkishan found a man lying unconscious and bleeding heavily between seat numbers 9 and 14 of the sleeper coach.

The pantry car manager informed him that the injured passenger had been involved in a fight with the AC attendant named Juber. On checking the passenger’s ID, the TTE identified the victim as Jigar Kumar Chaudhary, a 27-year-old Indian Army jawan who was travelling from Firozpur Cantt in Punjab to Sabarmati in Gujarat. He was assigned seat number 12 in coach S-3. Devkishan immediately contacted the Commercial Control Office at Bikaner and requested the presence of RPF personnel and medical assistance at the next stop.

When the train reached Bikaner Junction around 1 a.m., the RPF, GRP officers, and a medical team were already waiting. A doctor examined Jigar and declared him dead on arrival, confirming that he had suffered fatal stab injuries to his chest and abdomen. His body was later shifted to Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital in Bikaner for post-mortem examination.

The GRP team, led by Inspector Anand Kumar, immediately launched an investigation. All AC coach staff were deboarded and interrogated. Based on witness statements and physical evidence, the police arrested AC attendant Juber under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to the offence of murder. The police later recovered a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, from the train when it reached Merta Road station in Nagaur district early Monday morning.

FIR reveals how the incident unfolded

The FIR’s narrative suggests that the incident stemmed from a seemingly minor argument. Around 12:30 a.m., Jigar Kumar reportedly approached the AC coach attendant and requested a blanket, as the weather had turned cold. The attendant refused, stating that the blankets were meant only for AC passengers. The refusal led to a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Juber allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jigar multiple times, leaving him bleeding on the coach floor.

The GRP Bikaner has since sealed the S-2 coach for forensic examination. An FSL team from Jodhpur has been assigned to inspect the compartment and collect biological and physical evidence. Statements from passengers, the pantry manager, and railway staff have been recorded to piece together the sequence of events. Authorities have also informed the Indian Army and the victim’s family in Gujarat, who are expected to arrive in Bikaner for the post-mortem and further legal formalities.

Inspector Anand Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that the accused attendant is in custody and being questioned about the events leading up to the murder. “We have recovered the knife used in the crime and recorded multiple eyewitness accounts. A detailed forensic and legal examination is underway,” he said.

The gruesome incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and the conduct of outsourced railway staff on long-distance routes. Railway officials have promised a comprehensive internal review of security protocols and staff vetting procedures following the shocking murder of a serving soldier aboard a moving train.