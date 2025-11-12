Ever since the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, the Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad has come under scanner. On 11th November, a search operation was conducted and three people were arrested by the police. More than 800 police officers were deployed since morning. It is reported that around 60 university staff members have been questioned so far.

Mosques and maulanas in nearby villages are also being investigated. So far, four Imams have also been questioned by the police.

#WATCH | Haryana: A team of Haryana Police leaves from Al-Falah University in Faridabad's Dhouj, where arrested Dr Muzammil used to teach.



360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, assault rifle and other ammunition were recovered by J&K Police during an investigation in Faridabad… pic.twitter.com/P8wiCVX0X6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Two doctors linked to the Al Falah University arrested

The police have arrested two doctors linked to the Al Falah University over recovery of explosives and weapons from their possession. It is also suspected that the two doctors, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and his girlfriend Dr. Shaheen Shahid, are involved in the Delhi car blast. Notably, several doctors have been arrested in the last two weeks for running a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module.

It is reported that the university provided shelter to white-collar terrorists while one Dr Umar Nabi Bhatt led this module. This means that unsuspecting individuals were used as weapons.

At present, agencies are monitoring every activity. The WhatsApp messages of the four imams arrested have been deleted. This suggests that these doctors may have connections to those imams.

The Many Faces of Al Falah University: What OpIndia ground team found

When the OpIndia team arrived at Al Falah University, they were stopped at the gate. But somehow, concealing their identities, they managed to sneak inside. They saw that the campus was so large that no other private university in Delhi NCR had such a large campus. The campus was bustling with activity, with students thronging around, and teachers were seen moving about.

From a distance, it seemed as if these people were unaware of the incident involving Dr. Muzammil, who used to teach students there.

Some people were performing Namaz in an open space inside the campus. The security guard flatly stated that he did not know any Muzammil. He said, “People have been discussing it since morning, but we don’t know.”

As the OpIndia team moved forward, they saw a large hospital. Scores of medical college students, dressed in burqas, were coming and going. There was a constant chatter about Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen.

Our team tried to speak with some of them, but they refused to discuss anything about Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen. Some simply expressed their shock at the news, having seen Dr. Muzammil as a doctor and professor.

A medical student said, “It is a big surprise for us because Dr. Muzammil used to teach us.”

An assistant Hindu professor, speaking to OpIndia on condition of anonymity, said, “Most of the students here are from Jammu and Kashmir and western Uttar Pradesh. Muslims are in majority. There are also students from other religions. When I first started teaching at the university, I was concerned about my safety and found the atmosphere a bit strange. I noticed that many professors came to campus with long beards and dressed in Muslim attire. Dr. Muzammil was one of them, often arriving on campus on a yellow bike. Dr. Muzammil had been teaching there for many years.”

Meanwhile, a female professor also explained that everyone is shocked by Dr. Shaheen’s arrest, as she used to spend the most time with them. Students and professors are talking to their respective groups, but are not discussing the issue with strangers.

Notably, Dr. Shaheen is the woman whose car was found with illegal weapons. She was teaching at this university. According to the professor, Dr. Shaheen previously drove a Swift car, but recently purchased a new Brezza.

After visiting Al Falah University, the OpIndia team realized two important things: first, illegal activities are prevalent there, and second, the university is a hub frequented by outsiders.

A short distance to the left of the university is Muzammil’s hideout, where 360 ​​kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered. About two kilometres to the right of the university is the village of Fatehpur Taga, where a small house stands. Dr. Muzammil didn’t live in this house, but rented it. He had stored approximately 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate there.

Jihadi professor Dr. Muzammil had two hideouts on either side of the university. OpIndia’s team also visited and inspected the sites.

The Al Falah University in Faridabad, adjacent to Delhi, had become a safe haven for terrorists. Besides being safe, the teachers were also unable to spot the terrorists while they were busy working.

It was established in 2014 by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust. It was accredited through the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2014. The UGC granted its recognition in 2015. The university is spread over approximately 70 acres. The Al Falah Hospital, which provides free medical treatment, has 650 beds. The university also houses hostels, staff and doctor quarters, a library, and labs.

The Al Falah University is run by the Al Falah Charitable Trust. Its president is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. The current registrar is Professor Dr. Mohammad Parvez. The question now arises as to whether the university management was aware of the actions of its professors. The university management had deliberately kept these doctors here to ensure that no one could notice them or that these doctors used the university as a shelter.