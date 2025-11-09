November 9 will forever remain an unforgettable date in India’s history. On this very day in 1947, the princely state of Junagadh became a part of the Indian Union. While 562 princely states merged with India post-independence, the story of Junagadh stands out because it reflected the courage of the people, the vision of Sardar Patel, and the determination of the Arzi Hukumat, the Provisional Government that fought for freedom and justice.

The Land of Girnar: Junagadh’s glorious past

Junagadh, meaning “ancient fort,” was a proud state situated at the foothills of Mount Girnar. Spread over 8,643 square kilometres, it had about 82 % Hindu population, though it was ruled by the Muslim Babi dynasty founded in 1654 by Muhammad Sher Khan Babi. Earlier, the region had been ruled by the Chudasama Rajputs and later by Sultan Muhammad Begada of Gujarat.

Even though Junagadh did not share a land border with Pakistan, it was close to Karachi by sea, roughly 300 miles away via the Veraval port.

The last ruler of Junagadh, Nawab Mahabat Khan Rasul Khan, was known more for his eccentric love for dogs than for governance. He kept over 300 dogs of different breeds and was infamous for organising a grand wedding for two of them, for which he even declared a state holiday and spent lakhs of rupees.

Shahnawaz Bhutto becomes diwan

By 1947, when India and Pakistan were about to be formed, Junagadh’s administration was in the hands of Shahnawaz Bhutto, the father of Pakistan’s future Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The Nawab, who was abroad, had left him as the Diwan (Prime Minister) of the state.

Shahnawaz Bhutto, being a prominent leader of the Muslim League, was openly inclined toward Pakistan. His appointment shifted the political stance of Junagadh. Earlier, other advisors like Nabi Baksh and Abdul Qadir had warned the Nawab that joining Pakistan would create grave problems, but Bhutto sidelined them both and seized full control.

August 15, 1947: Nawab decides to join Pakistan

While most princely states with Hindu-majority populations naturally joined India, Junagadh took a different path. Ignoring the overwhelming Hindu majority, the Nawab, influenced by Bhutto, announced on August 15, 1947, the day India got independence, that Junagadh would accede to Pakistan.

This decision shocked the people and the neighbouring Kathiawar states. The only Hindu member of Junagadh’s council, Rai Bahadur Dharamdas Hiranandani, strongly opposed the move but was forced to resign. Even loyal officers like Captain Dr Prem Rai Majmudar were dismissed when they advised the Nawab to join India.

Fear and Atrocities against Hindus

After the announcement, terror gripped Junagadh’s Hindu population. With the Muslim League’s influence spreading, a secret group called the “Action Council” began targeting Hindus, a situation that mirrored the violence of “Direct Action Day” in Bengal.

Every day, orders were issued to harass, attack, and drive Hindus away. Soon, thousands of Hindus fled Junagadh seeking safety in nearby areas. But even migration was not easy; many were stopped and tortured on their way. Law and order in the region completely collapsed.

While the Nawab tightened his grip, neighbouring Kathiawar states like Mangrol and Babariyawad, which had large Hindu populations, took matters into their own hands. They declared their independence from Junagadh and signed agreements to join India.

Junagadh sent its army to reclaim these areas, but the Indian government under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel objected and ordered the withdrawal of Junagadh’s troops. When Shahnawaz Bhutto refused, Patel took firm steps and prepared to send forces to restore peace. However, at that time, Jawaharlal Nehru preferred to wait for a diplomatic solution.

Rise of the Arzi Hukumat: A people’s Government

As the crisis deepened, over one lakh Hindus fled Junagadh, and Kathiawar faced rising unrest. With no sign of justice from the Nawab, the people took the lead. On September 25, 1947, in a meeting held in Mumbai’s Madhavbagh Hall and led by Shamaldas Gandhi, the Arzi Hukumat, Provisional Government of Junagadh was formed.

Under the leadership of freedom fighters like Ratubhai Adani, the Arzi army launched operations to free Junagadh. Their courage inspired fighters across Kathiawar. On September 30, the Arzi army captured Junagarh House in Rajkot and soon moved toward Junagadh’s borders.

India Steps In: Army joins the Mission

At Sardar Patel’s direction, the Kathiawar Defence Force, along with the armies of Nawanagar, Bhavnagar, and Porbandar, began cooperating with the Provisional Government. On October 22, 1947, the Indian forces entered Manavadar, and by November 1, they had taken control of Mangrol and Babariyawad.

Economically, Junagadh was now cut off and starving. Pakistan’s promised support never arrived. Grain shortages and unrest weakened the Nawab’s control. The joint army of India, the Arzi forces, and local princely states gradually surrounded Junagadh from all directions.

Flight of the Nawab to Pakistan

The Nawab of Junagadh, Unable to bear the pressure and fled to Pakistan on October 24, 1947, taking with him his family, jewels, valuable records, and even his beloved dogs. His departure created chaos within the administration.

The Arzi army continued advancing, capturing key forts and towns, including Nawagarh and Kutiana. The local Rajput and Mer fighters joined hands with them, strengthening their resolve. The people now demanded full integration with India.

With the Nawab gone, Shahnawaz Bhutto was left with no choice. He realised that Pakistan could not defend Junagadh and that the public rebellion, supported by the Indian forces, had succeeded. He soon sent a message to Muhammad Ali Jinnah admitting defeat and expressing readiness to hand over Junagadh to India.

Through Captain Harvey Jones, Bhutto began peace talks with Shamaldas Gandhi. Finally, on November 9, 1947, Bhutto announced through an official communique that Junagadh would be handed over to the Indian government. After the announcement, he too fled to Pakistan through Keshod Airport.

November 9, 1947: Junagadh Becomes Part of India

On the evening of November 9, 1947, the Indian Army, led by Brigadier Gurdayal Singh, entered Junagadh through Majewadi Gate. The tricolour was proudly hoisted on the historic Uparkot Fort. The Regional Commissioner, Neelam Buch, declared through the Junagadh Gazette that from 7 p.m. that evening, the Indian government would take full control of the state.

With this, the rule of the Nawab came to an end, and the Arzi Hukumat voluntarily dissolved itself after fulfilling its mission. The people celebrated across Kathiawar, waving the national flag and singing patriotic songs.

Sardar Patel’s visit and the people’s verdict

A few days later, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel personally visited Junagadh on November 13, 1947. He met local leaders, thanked the freedom fighters, and promised to rebuild the administration.

To settle the issue permanently, a plebiscite (poll) was held on February 20, 1948. Out of 1,90,870 votes cast, only 91 favoured Pakistan, while the overwhelming majority chose to join the Union of India. It was one of the clearest expressions of democracy and the people’s will in modern history.

Integration with Saurashtra and Gujarat

On January 20, 1949, Junagadh was formally merged with the newly created state of Saurashtra. Later, when Saurashtra was integrated into Gujarat, Junagadh became an important part of the state. Today, it stands as a symbol of India’s unity, resilience, and faith in democratic values.

Even today, Pakistan continues to claim Junagadh on its official maps, but the reality is clear: Junagadh is and will always remain a proud and inseparable part of India.

The story of Junagadh’s accession is not just about political boundaries. It is about the courage of ordinary people, the foresight of Sardar Patel, and the collective strength of the Kathiawar states. The Provisional Government of Junagadh, the patriotic efforts of the Arzi army, and the faith of the people together ensured that democracy and justice prevailed.

Every year, November 9 reminds the nation how unity, courage, and patriotism turned a princely struggle into a proud chapter of Indian history.