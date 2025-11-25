Local Hindus are demonstrating for the demolition of an unlawful mosque in Sanjauli which is near Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti asserted that the Congress government in the state has failed to act, despite directives from both the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the Sessions Court. In fact, the court ruled the mosque as an illegal structure and even mandated its demolition.

Due to protests from locals, no one is permitted to conduct prayers there. The OpIndia team visited the site and engaged with the residents to gain insight into their views.

The people stated that the victors to the illegal mosque often harass Hindu women and girls as they walk along the road. The sole access route to the mosque passes through a Hindu-inhabited area. Multiple incidents of voyeurism, stalking have been reported by locals, stating that some mosque visitors even peek inside Hindu houses and pass comments on women.

OpIndia also went to the mosque to talk with the Muslim cleric and learn about his perspective on the situation. However, neither the mosque committee member nor the imam was willing to comment, despite considerable efforts.

There was another staircase next to the unauthorised structure which we used to converse with a man. He immediately refused to talk when the journalist’s name was mentioned. He provided a phone number and several attempts were made to get in touch with the person who refused to speak and the call was cut off.

The call was terminated when we inquired about the response over the allegations. In an interview with OpIndia, local resident Rajkumar Sharma remarked that the construction of this mosque progressed at a slow pace. A primary school previously occupied this location and he was also a student there. The institution eventually relocated to Dharamshala. After some time, small mounds began to appear on this site as a small mosque came into existence which expanded over time.

This is the reason the lower floor of the mosque is plastered while the walls of the upper two floors were left unplastered. The first floor was built first and the two additional floors were added afterward. Prayers are conducted on the lower floor and the cleric stays on the upper levels. Two extremely dirty washrooms can be found upon entering the mosque. The area for performing ablution is also very filthy.

According to Rajkumar, the surrounding area is primarily Hindu and Muslims gathered in proximity to the mosque following its construction. They travel from distant locations to offer their prayers at this mosque. The route leading to this site includes a staircase and a mere glance at this pathway revealed that it was designed for the passage of a limited number of people.

As the OpIndia team progressed further, they attempted to speak with several individuals. RK Singh, a healthcare professional, noted that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress governments have remained in power in the state. He raised the question of where the government was during the construction of the mosque.

Singh outlined that the matter is currently before the court, however, the government bears responsibility for the unlawful building. He added that the law applies equally to all citizens of the nation. Hence, everyone should await the court’s verdict and the mosque should be dismantled if it is pronounced illegal.

We had a discussion with Ravi Kumar, a nearby vegetable vendor. He indicated that some individuals are calling for the mosque’s removal. He has been living in this locality since 1990 at which time a small mosque was present. A significant number of Kashmiris, along with other outsiders, visit there to offer their prayers. He expressed that this matter should be resolved in line with constitutional guidelines.

While walking along the path, the OpIndia team noticed a collection of small houses in the vicinity. Hindus have lived in this area for many years. Out of concern for potential controversy, these people appeared reluctant to talk about the issue. Several closed their doors promptly when their names were mentioned. This reflects the scale of fear that the residents experience.

The presence of a mosque in this area raises considerable concerns, particularly given the absence of a Muslim community there. Additionally, the mosque does not align with the local cultural practices. The first floor is finished with plaster, while the upper two floors remain unplastered. Reaching the mosque necessitates ascending a flight of stairs and Hindu residences are situated on either side of the pathway.

According to the local populace, individuals from the mosque frequently peer into the windows of residences as they proceed to their prayers. They have been reported to intimidate females who are walking by. As a result, the residents are determined to see the mosque relocated at any cost.

Read the report in Hindi here.