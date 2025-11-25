Tuesday, November 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNon-local visiting, harassment of Hindu women, illegal building and more: OpIndia's Ground Report reveals...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Non-local visiting, harassment of Hindu women, illegal building and more: OpIndia’s Ground Report reveals why locals are protesting over Himachal’s Sanjauli Mosque

According to the local populace, individuals from the mosque frequently peer into the windows of residences as they proceed to their prayers. They have been reported to intimidate females who are walking by. As a result, the residents are determined to see the mosque relocated at any cost.

Anurag Mishra
The reasons behind the protests against the Sanjauli Mosque in Himachal are revealed by OpIndia's ground report.
Image via OpIndia Hindi

Local Hindus are demonstrating for the demolition of an unlawful mosque in Sanjauli which is near Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla. The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti asserted that the Congress government in the state has failed to act, despite directives from both the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the Sessions Court. In fact, the court ruled the mosque as an illegal structure and even mandated its demolition.

Due to protests from locals, no one is permitted to conduct prayers there. The OpIndia team visited the site and engaged with the residents to gain insight into their views.

The people stated that the victors to the illegal mosque often harass Hindu women and girls as they walk along the road. The sole access route to the mosque passes through a Hindu-inhabited area. Multiple incidents of voyeurism, stalking have been reported by locals, stating that some mosque visitors even peek inside Hindu houses and pass comments on women.

OpIndia also went to the mosque to talk with the Muslim cleric and learn about his perspective on the situation. However, neither the mosque committee member nor the imam was willing to comment, despite considerable efforts.

There was another staircase next to the unauthorised structure which we used to converse with a man. He immediately refused to talk when the journalist’s name was mentioned. He provided a phone number and several attempts were made to get in touch with the person who refused to speak and the call was cut off.

The call was terminated when we inquired about the response over the allegations. In an interview with OpIndia, local resident Rajkumar Sharma remarked that the construction of this mosque progressed at a slow pace. A primary school previously occupied this location and he was also a student there. The institution eventually relocated to Dharamshala. After some time, small mounds began to appear on this site as a small mosque came into existence which expanded over time.

This is the reason the lower floor of the mosque is plastered while the walls of the upper two floors were left unplastered. The first floor was built first and the two additional floors were added afterward. Prayers are conducted on the lower floor and the cleric stays on the upper levels. Two extremely dirty washrooms can be found upon entering the mosque. The area for performing ablution is also very filthy.

According to Rajkumar, the surrounding area is primarily Hindu and Muslims gathered in proximity to the mosque following its construction. They travel from distant locations to offer their prayers at this mosque. The route leading to this site includes a staircase and a mere glance at this pathway revealed that it was designed for the passage of a limited number of people.

As the OpIndia team progressed further, they attempted to speak with several individuals. RK Singh, a healthcare professional, noted that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress governments have remained in power in the state. He raised the question of where the government was during the construction of the mosque.

Singh outlined that the matter is currently before the court, however, the government bears responsibility for the unlawful building. He added that the law applies equally to all citizens of the nation. Hence, everyone should await the court’s verdict and the mosque should be dismantled if it is pronounced illegal.

We had a discussion with Ravi Kumar, a nearby vegetable vendor. He indicated that some individuals are calling for the mosque’s removal. He has been living in this locality since 1990 at which time a small mosque was present. A significant number of Kashmiris, along with other outsiders, visit there to offer their prayers. He expressed that this matter should be resolved in line with constitutional guidelines.

While walking along the path, the OpIndia team noticed a collection of small houses in the vicinity. Hindus have lived in this area for many years. Out of concern for potential controversy, these people appeared reluctant to talk about the issue. Several closed their doors promptly when their names were mentioned. This reflects the scale of fear that the residents experience.

The presence of a mosque in this area raises considerable concerns, particularly given the absence of a Muslim community there. Additionally, the mosque does not align with the local cultural practices. The first floor is finished with plaster, while the upper two floors remain unplastered. Reaching the mosque necessitates ascending a flight of stairs and Hindu residences are situated on either side of the pathway.

According to the local populace, individuals from the mosque frequently peer into the windows of residences as they proceed to their prayers. They have been reported to intimidate females who are walking by. As a result, the residents are determined to see the mosque relocated at any cost.

Read the report in Hindi here.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag Mishra
Anurag Mishra

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi ‘anti-pollution’ protest: Scientists For Society distances itself from Hidma slogans, but its own pro-Naxal, pro-Palestine and anti-Hindu stance stands exposed – Read details

Anurag -

Behind Delhi’s so called anti pollution protest, the same bsCEM that glorified Hidma also suppressed a sexual assault victim – Read details

Shriti Sagar -

‘Ram is not just a deity but a value system’: PM Modi hails Ram Mandir as a symbol of India’s civilisational revival. Read 7...

Jinit Jain -

Volcano erupts in Ethiopia for the first time in recorded history, ash plumes may disrupt flights in India: Read what happened

Rukma Rathore -

Trump signs executive order to establish federal Artificial Intelligence program ‘Genesis Mission’: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: How he broke the ‘secular taboo’ and normalised civilisational pride in public life

Jinit Jain -

‘Sindh will always be part of India’: Rajnath Singh’s remarks affirm that political borders cannot alter civilisational and historical truths

Shriti Sagar -

Unmistakable Delhi anti-Hindu riot connection to ‘anti pollution’ protest: How org linked to UAPA accused, Prashant Bhushan spearheaded pro-Hidma protest

Anurag -

What is ‘The Himkhand’, the leftist organisation using ‘pollution’ as a cover to incite violence and glorify Maoists and the role played by urban...

Dibakar Dutta -

Who are the Urban Naxals behind the Delhi Protest: bsCEM which believes ‘Naxalbari is the only way’, Ravjot Kaur who hailed Hidma and other...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com