Monday, December 22, 2025
HomeCrimeISIS hails Bondi Beach antisemitic massacre as ‘Pride of Sydney’, glorifies terrorists and calls...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

ISIS hails Bondi Beach antisemitic massacre as ‘Pride of Sydney’, glorifies terrorists and calls for more attacks on Jews

The Al Naba editorial praises the Sydney attackers, frames the Hanukkah massacre as religiously sanctioned, promotes lone wolf jihad, and explicitly incites Muslim refugees in Belgium to target Jews and Christians during ongoing festive gatherings.

Anurag

On 18 December, the Islamic terrorist outfit ISIS released the 526th issue of its propaganda magazine Al-Naba, in which it openly praised the terrorists who carried out the antisemitic massacre targeting Jews at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The editorial titled “The Pride of Sydney” described the terrorists as “heroes” and projected the bloodshed as a model to be replicated globally. OpIndia accessed copy of the article published in Al-Naba.

In the article, the terrorist outfit celebrated the terrorist attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. It praised the terrorist who initiated the attack. It shows how global jihadist networks have weaponised online radicalisation to incite violence against communities that do not align with their ideology and faith.

ISIS praised terrorists behind the terror attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

The terrorist outfit did not make any attempt to hide its admiration for the terrorists. It went ahead and glorified the attack as a successful implementation of ISIS ideology. The article portrayed the massacre as proof that lone actors who are inspired by ISIS propaganda can strike deep inside western countries.

ISIS glorifies Sydney attackers, calls them ‘heroes’ and ‘lions’

Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram were the father and son terrorist duo behind the attack. The editorial praised them for killing 15 people and injuring several others. While ISIS has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack, the editorial left little ambiguity about ideological ownership.

The terrorists were referred to as “heroes” and “lions” in the editorial, framing the massacre as a religiously sanctioned act. It asserted that such violence represents adherence to what it calls the “Prophetic methodology”. The article repeatedly emphasised that the success of an attack matters more than formal allegiance or documentation, a tactic aimed at encouraging decentralised terrorism without direct organisational links.

The message is significant because it mirrors a familiar ISIS playbook. The terrorist organisation often encourages individuals who have been radicalised online to act independently. Later, ISIS often claims ideological credit rather than a direct link to the terror attack.

‘Jews bleeding in the streets of Australia’, ISIS celebrates Hanukkah massacre

In some of the most chilling passages, the editorial boasts that Jews are now “bleeding in the streets of Australia” and claimed that the Hanukkah celebration was transformed into a “funeral”. The editorial framed the massacre as a victory achieved by “zealous ones” who heeded ISIS calls to target Jewish and Christian gatherings during religious festivals.

The article made it clear that ISIS sees Jewish religious events as deliberate targets. Synagogues, community gatherings, and festivals are portrayed as legitimate arenas for violence, revealing the genocidal intent that underpins ISIS ideology. It also makes it clear that the hatred towards Jews is ideological, theological, and deeply entrenched.

Incitement extends beyond Australia, Belgium named as next target

Another disturbing aspect of the editorial is that it did not limit itself to celebrating past violence. It openly incited Muslim refugees in Belgium to carry out similar attacks. ISIS urged them to “fight Jews and Christians in every street”. Refugee status, asylum, and migration have been openly framed as tools to be discarded in favour of violent attacks.

Notably, Belgium has a significant migrant population. It has been singled out as fertile ground for future attacks, which has raised serious questions about Europe’s continued failure to confront Islamist radicalisation within its borders.

Lone wolf terrorism promoted as unstoppable

Another key aspect of the editorial was the glorification of lone wolf attacks. ISIS mocked western intelligence agencies and claimed that modern jihad has evolved beyond hierarchical structures and funding trails.

According to the article, a single radicalised individual armed with ideology and online guidance is sufficient to carry out mass murder. The Sydney massacre is repeatedly cited as proof that decentralised terrorism is both effective and difficult to prevent.

The editorial has left no room for misinterpretation. ISIS has not only endorsed the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in Australia but has projected it as a template for future attacks worldwide. This is no longer a foreign security issue. It is a reminder that Islamist terror thrives on propaganda, permissiveness, and denial. ISIS celebrating the Sydney massacre shows that there is an urgent need to confront extremist ideology head-on without leaving any room for misplaced political correctness.

Bondi beach terrorist attack

On 14th December, two terrorists, Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram opened fire at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. This was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks Australia witnessed in decades. The antisemitic terror attack left 15 innocent people dead, including a 10 year old girl, and injured dozens more. Australian authorities formally declared the massacre a terrorist incident.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Khet Talaab Yojana: RTI reveals Uttar Pradesh’s farm pond scheme creates 33,723 ponds, Rs 311.43 crore allocated for rainwater harvesting and irrigation, Read details

Anurag -
RTI data accessed by OpIndia shows Bundelkhand districts remained top beneficiaries throughout implementation, with Jhansi leading pond creation. The scheme operates under RKVY funding, uses DBT for grants, and mandates functional micro irrigation systems.
Opinions

Bangladesh on the edge: February 12 Elections, Islamist street power, and why India cannot look away

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -
The BNP’s role is more ambiguous. While the party has communicated to India its desire to maintain cordial bilateral relations, its historical dependence on Jamaat and its reluctance to clearly distance itself from Islamist street power raises serious doubts.

Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Dipu Das in Bhaluka: Bangladesh completes its transition into absolute lawlessness and Islamic fanaticism of Pakistan

Frenzied mobs, threats on Indian High Commission and widespread anarchy in Bangladesh: Will Md Yunus use Sharif Osman Hadi’s death to further postpone February...

Bareilly violence accused Rihan’s bail rejected: Read what Allahabad HC said on the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan by Islamists and its threat to...

SpaDeX mission, 100th launch, collaboration with NASA, discovery of exoplanet and more: India’s major accomplishments in space research and exploration in 2025

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Khet Talaab Yojana: RTI reveals Uttar Pradesh’s farm pond scheme creates 33,723 ponds, Rs 311.43 crore allocated for rainwater harvesting and irrigation, Read details

Anurag -

Bangladesh on the edge: February 12 Elections, Islamist street power, and why India cannot look away

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Gujarat: Hindu tribal youth killed by Muslims in Navsari’s Dabhel for refusing to slaughter a cow – read details

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

Gujarat: Sessions court rejects bail in illegal foreign-funded religious conversion case in Kheda in Nadiad, read what the judgment says

Anurag -

Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Dipu Das in Bhaluka: Bangladesh completes its transition into absolute lawlessness and Islamic fanaticism of Pakistan

Sanghamitra -

Frenzied mobs, threats on Indian High Commission and widespread anarchy in Bangladesh: Will Md Yunus use Sharif Osman Hadi’s death to further postpone February...

Shraddha Pandey -

Bareilly violence accused Rihan’s bail rejected: Read what Allahabad HC said on the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan by Islamists and its threat to...

Rukma Rathore -

Ethanol Factory row in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh: Farmers’ mahapanchayat triggers new political and environmental tensions

श्रवण शुक्ल -

SpaDeX mission, 100th launch, collaboration with NASA, discovery of exoplanet and more: India’s major accomplishments in space research and exploration in 2025

Rukma Rathore -

With 128 FIRs, 32 arrests: Read how the Yogi government is uprooting the codeine cough syrup drug syndicate and how accused Alok is connected...

अनुराग -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com