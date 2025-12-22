On 18 December, the Islamic terrorist outfit ISIS released the 526th issue of its propaganda magazine Al-Naba, in which it openly praised the terrorists who carried out the antisemitic massacre targeting Jews at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The editorial titled “The Pride of Sydney” described the terrorists as “heroes” and projected the bloodshed as a model to be replicated globally. OpIndia accessed copy of the article published in Al-Naba.

In the article, the terrorist outfit celebrated the terrorist attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. It praised the terrorist who initiated the attack. It shows how global jihadist networks have weaponised online radicalisation to incite violence against communities that do not align with their ideology and faith.

ISIS praised terrorists behind the terror attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

The terrorist outfit did not make any attempt to hide its admiration for the terrorists. It went ahead and glorified the attack as a successful implementation of ISIS ideology. The article portrayed the massacre as proof that lone actors who are inspired by ISIS propaganda can strike deep inside western countries.

ISIS glorifies Sydney attackers, calls them ‘heroes’ and ‘lions’

Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram were the father and son terrorist duo behind the attack. The editorial praised them for killing 15 people and injuring several others. While ISIS has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack, the editorial left little ambiguity about ideological ownership.

The terrorists were referred to as “heroes” and “lions” in the editorial, framing the massacre as a religiously sanctioned act. It asserted that such violence represents adherence to what it calls the “Prophetic methodology”. The article repeatedly emphasised that the success of an attack matters more than formal allegiance or documentation, a tactic aimed at encouraging decentralised terrorism without direct organisational links.

The message is significant because it mirrors a familiar ISIS playbook. The terrorist organisation often encourages individuals who have been radicalised online to act independently. Later, ISIS often claims ideological credit rather than a direct link to the terror attack.

‘Jews bleeding in the streets of Australia’, ISIS celebrates Hanukkah massacre

In some of the most chilling passages, the editorial boasts that Jews are now “bleeding in the streets of Australia” and claimed that the Hanukkah celebration was transformed into a “funeral”. The editorial framed the massacre as a victory achieved by “zealous ones” who heeded ISIS calls to target Jewish and Christian gatherings during religious festivals.

The article made it clear that ISIS sees Jewish religious events as deliberate targets. Synagogues, community gatherings, and festivals are portrayed as legitimate arenas for violence, revealing the genocidal intent that underpins ISIS ideology. It also makes it clear that the hatred towards Jews is ideological, theological, and deeply entrenched.

Incitement extends beyond Australia, Belgium named as next target

Another disturbing aspect of the editorial is that it did not limit itself to celebrating past violence. It openly incited Muslim refugees in Belgium to carry out similar attacks. ISIS urged them to “fight Jews and Christians in every street”. Refugee status, asylum, and migration have been openly framed as tools to be discarded in favour of violent attacks.

Notably, Belgium has a significant migrant population. It has been singled out as fertile ground for future attacks, which has raised serious questions about Europe’s continued failure to confront Islamist radicalisation within its borders.

Lone wolf terrorism promoted as unstoppable

Another key aspect of the editorial was the glorification of lone wolf attacks. ISIS mocked western intelligence agencies and claimed that modern jihad has evolved beyond hierarchical structures and funding trails.

According to the article, a single radicalised individual armed with ideology and online guidance is sufficient to carry out mass murder. The Sydney massacre is repeatedly cited as proof that decentralised terrorism is both effective and difficult to prevent.

The editorial has left no room for misinterpretation. ISIS has not only endorsed the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in Australia but has projected it as a template for future attacks worldwide. This is no longer a foreign security issue. It is a reminder that Islamist terror thrives on propaganda, permissiveness, and denial. ISIS celebrating the Sydney massacre shows that there is an urgent need to confront extremist ideology head-on without leaving any room for misplaced political correctness.

Bondi beach terrorist attack

On 14th December, two terrorists, Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram opened fire at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. This was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks Australia witnessed in decades. The antisemitic terror attack left 15 innocent people dead, including a 10 year old girl, and injured dozens more. Australian authorities formally declared the massacre a terrorist incident.