Muslims built flats on ancient Hindu temple, non-veg shops opened: Gujarat CM orders investigation into Danilimda controversy, OpIndia ground report reveals shocking details

In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a massive row erupted over ancient Hindu temples located opposite the Mewati ki Chalini, in Danilimda ward, being demolished for the illegal construction of a building. Multiple complaints were made to the local municipal corporation in this regard. Despite there being a law-and-order situation and strong opposition from Hindus, permission was granted to Muslims to build flats on top of the Puranic Hindu temples. For this, two temples were demolished, and flats were also constructed.

While most of the temples are reported to have been demolished, one ancient temple remains inside the building where all the flats are owned by Muslim families. Outraged by this, local Hindus filed complaints before the municipal corporation and even the collector’s office; however, no action was taken.

It was only after a complaint was filed in Gandhinagar that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation. Local Hindus hope that the government will take immediate action and demolish the illegally constructed flats and buildings and liberate the temple. The OpIndia team also went to the spot and investigated, and also spoke to the locals.

Notably, in 2016, the municipality permitted the building of flats on the peak of the ancient Jogni Mata temple. A builder named Sakir Ahmed had submitted the plan for the construction of the building to the corporation, which was also approved by the AMC. Even then, local Hindus strongly opposed it, but no action was taken. However, now CM Bhupendra Patel has ordered an investigation into the matter.

‘We were fighting for years against Muslims building flats on Hindu temples’: Local Hindus tell OpIndia

In conversation with the OpIndia ground team, locals said that the name of the illegally constructed building is ‘Kabir Heights’ and Muslim families live in all the flats in it. A local person said that the Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. However, he said that Hindus have been fighting for years regarding the illegal flats built on this temple. He said that despite making several representations and complaints at the local level, no solution was found.

Another local said that many years ago, there was a village well at this place, which is what derives this place’s name. There was a temple of Mataji in the village well, and over time, this temple was built incorrectly. He demanded that this construction be completely removed. The BJP president of Danilimda also spoke to OpIndia regarding this incident.

He said that for a long time, there was a period of discussion, struggle and petitions in this area, locals had also filed petitions in many places, and now keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered an investigation. The local Hindus expressed hope that after the Chief Minister’s order, it seems that they and the Hindu temples will definitely get justice. Meanwhile, the locals also expressed their gratitude to the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government.

પૌરાણિક મંદિર પર મુસ્લિમોએ પહેલા તો ગેરકાયદેસર ફ્લેટ બનાવી દીધા, અને હવે તેની બચી કૂચી ઓળખ ઢાંકવાનો પણ કર્યો પ્રયાસ…



વાત અમદાવાદના દાણીલીમડામાં ગામકૂવા પાસે આવેલા પૌરાણિક મંદિરની… અશાંત ધારો લાગુ હોવા છતાં કઈ રીતે હિંદુ વસ્તી વેચાઈ અને કઈ રીતે કોર્પોરેશને એક મંદિર પર… pic.twitter.com/mD1YlOX4GH — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) December 12, 2025

It is worth noting that the spire of the temple was also visible in the middle of the building earlier, but now, for a long time now, boards have been put up outside the building in such a way that the spire is covered. In addition, it can also be seen in the video that efforts have been made to hide the identity of the Hindu temple by putting up a net.

This report was first published in OpIndia Gujarati which can be checked here.