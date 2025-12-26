“Hua to hua” (what happened, happened) fame Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, alias Sam Pitroda, is the overseas chief of the Indian National Congress and is a close associate of Rahul Gandhi. However, he is more widely acknowledged for his provocative statements and associations with anti-India entities. Now, Pitroda, staying true to his track record, has announced, “We don’t care,” when inquired about Rahul Gandhi’s encounters with rabid adversaries of India, similar to George Soros, while abroad.

The statement occurred during an interview with the India Today Group, published on 25th December, in which he was seen firmly defending the Leader of the Opposition’s recent visit to Germany. Mausami Singh had pointed out the Berlin meeting with Cornelia Woll, who is part of the Board of Trustees of the Central European University (CEU), an institution founded by George Soros and linked to his networks alongside funding. The Bharatiya Janata Party has already initiated a fierce attack regarding this issue.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also referenced George Soros in Parliament. How much of this is true,” she asked, to which the irritable Congress leader responded, “This is all ridiculous, completely ridiculous. It is absolute nonsense. When we attend a university, the connections between individuals are not our issue. We go to the university. We are in a public space.”

Singh reiterated, “No, I intended to convey that when Rahul Gandhi associates with individuals who are anti-India, such as Cornelia,” suggesting the implications and how it might be perceived. However, Pitroda asserted, “We are completely unaware of any such ties,” and then declared, “Frankly, we do not care.”

“It is a fabrication, sheer nonsense. Why would we do that? We have no interest, nor do we meet with them. Why would anyone act in that manner? However, when we attend a university event and if someone in the audience is affiliated with another individual, we cannot control that. It does not concern us,” he further argued.

Nevertheless, Woll was not a member of the audience, and Gandhi specifically met her, which illuminated the criticality of this event. More importantly, one must consider what stops the Congress leaders from demonstrating the same indifference should a member linked to an Islamic terrorist organisation be identified within the audience. Is it possible for the Grand Old Party to casually evade its responsibilities and cater to such sinister factions solely to reinforce claims of innocence later, or just convey its brazen nonchalance?

Sam Pitroda justifies the timing of the visit related to the “Progressive Alliance”

The winter session of the Parliament was in progress during Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in Germany. However, Pitroda defended the same by mentioning that crucial events occur frequently in a massive country like India, and such meetings are arranged months in advance.

He expressed, “These international trips are meticulously organised well ahead of time. Sometimes, the planning process can span three to four months due to the necessity of meetings with leaders, universities and think tanks. It is not feasible to arrange everything within a day or two, especially considering India’s vastness, with a population of 1.5 billion. There is always activity happening around the Parliament. Whether in Delhi or in the East, South, North, or West, one can always stress that there are more pressing matters at home, yet I wish we could alter circumstances so effortlessly. Thus, the timing is beyond our control.”

The Congressman further elaborated on the motive related to the visit and informed that it was for the sake of the “Progressive Alliance,” a group of liberal political parties worldwide. Congress has been involved with the bloc since 2012.

He highlighted, “During this visit, the primary agenda was the global coalition meeting, which comprises approximately 110 countries and democratic parties, known as the Progressive Alliance. It was prearranged, with Rahul on the praesidium and me on the board, representing the largest democratic party globally. Therefore, the schedule was established well in advance, needing us to adapt accordingly. Hence, the schedule remains uncertain and would likely persist in that manner.”

Rahul Gandhi’s anti-India diatribe in Germany

Rahul Gandhi’s 5-day visit to Germany, like all his foreign trips, was characterised by the dissemination of falsehoods, fearmongering about purported civil war, undermining Indian institutions and defaming the country’s democracy.

Speaking at the German Hertie School, he once more complained that the Maharashtra Assembly elections were “not fair.” He likewise added that the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections were rigged and the Congress had truly won the Haryana Assembly elections. These allegations, although repeatedly disproven and shown to be lies, were put forward as extensive proof of a “full-scale assault on India’s institutional framework.”

Gandhi also voiced his frustration about the actions taken by national agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation against the corrupt leaders of his party and alleged that the saffron party has been bolstering its political power by utilising state institutions.

The Lok Sabha MP insisted that India’s democratic system was under assault, and he is going to fight against it as well as develop a robust and coordinated opposition to the seizure of important institutions. Overall, it was the same worn-out script, read in a different country, contending that all Indian institutions have been appropriated by the BJP only because the people refuse to support his party.

The BJP retaliated against Rahul Gandhi for his comments as Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje retorted, “What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader,” while referring to him as the “Leader of Propaganda.”

Sam Pitroda bats for George Soros

In January, Pitroda stood up for Hungarian-American billionaire and regime-change proponent George Soros, portraying him as an ordinary businessman interested in making donations to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in India, rather than as a vehement anti-India figure who has openly expressed his disdain for the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as attempted to remove him from office in favour of his preferred government.

“In India, if you want to send donation from America to any NGO, it is a major task. I don’t know why it is that complicated. But it is. Because everybody is afraid. Look at the kind of attacks you have on Soros. It doesn’t make sense to me. He is doing his stuff, you do your stuff. You cannot agree with him, and that’s okay. But you can’t say he is interfering in India and doing this and doing that. But that’s how our discourse is,” the overseas Congress supremo stated.

Sam Pitroda and his association with nefarious anti-India factions

Sam Pitroda was an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and is a well-known Gandhi family loyalist. He was even given the position of Cabinet Minister in October 2009 to advise Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Public Information Infrastructure and Innovations. Interestingly, Pitroda created the United States-based non-governmental organisation Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI) during the same time. Furthermore, Nina V. Fedoroff and Sara Farley, two of its co-founders, have significant ties to the Rockefeller Foundation and the US government.

Fedoroff is a former Science and Technology Advisor to the US Secretary of State. She has advocated for her country’s agricultural interests in India and is a fervent supporter of genetically modified crops. Farley, the Rockefeller Foundation’s Vice President of the Food Initiative, has worked with the notorious and now dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as well as other US government groups to gain funds for GKI. The US Department of State, USAID, the Rockefeller Foundation, along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, are among its donors, raising concerns about their possible impact on the operations of Pitroda’s foundation.

Conclusion

Given the history of Sam Pitroda, the denigration of India and its institutions on global platforms by Rahul Gandhi, along with the connections to George Soros, it is truly not surprising that they are unconcerned about foreign meddling in India’s democratic and internal affairs, as they anticipate benefiting from it after being regularly turned down by the nation’s voters.