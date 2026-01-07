In September 2024, Majid Freeman, the Muslim ‘activist’ who had spread lies and misinformation about the role of Hindus in the 2022 anti-Hindu Leicester violence, was jailed for 22 weeks for attempts to spark violence during the same unrest. Freeman offered no plea back then, knowing that he had no defence for his actions. However, CAGE International, a UK-based NGO dedicated to the cause of ensuring the release of jailed Islamists, is running a campaign whitewashing his anti-Hindu and criminal activities.

CAGE International, previously known as CagePrisoners Project, is mobilising support for Majid Freeman ahead of his retrial in the Leicester case on 9th January. In a flyer, CAGE International described Freeman as a ‘humanitarian’ and ‘anti-genocide activist’. It claimed that he was “convicted in a politicised trial for the crime of defending the Leicester community during Hindutva-inspired riots in 2022.”

“MOBILISE FOR MAJID FREEMAN. Humanitarian and Pro-Palestine activist Majid Freeman stood up for the Leicester community during the 2022 Hindutva-inspired riots after multiple failures from Leicestershire police. He was convicted last year in a politicised trial. Stand in solidarity with him at his retrial. Leicester Crown Court, 90 Wellington Street, LE1 6HG. Friday 9th Jan 2026. We stand with Majid!” CAGE International wrote on X.

INSIGHT UK, a Hindu rights advocacy group, has raised questions over CAGE International’s support for a convicted Islamist and accused the outfit of “victim-flipping” to downplay his anti-Hindu actions that fuelled the violence against Hindus in Leicester in 2022.

“Majid Freeman has been convicted for a racially aggravated public order offence linked to the Leicester riots, where a court found he used abusive words intending to provoke violence. Despite this, CAGE is ‘victim flipping’ and running a campaign that presents him as a persecuted community defender, downplaying his actions that fed anti‑Hindu sentiments in a city already on edge experiencing violence. Why is CAGE, a group with a long history of defending extremists now mobilising support for someone whose actions worsened hate and fear for Hindus in Leicester?” INSIGHT UK wrote.

Majid Freeman has been convicted for a racially aggravated public order offence linked to the Leicester riots, where a court found he used abusive words intending to provoke violence.



Despite this, CAGE is ‘victim flipping’ and running a campaign that presents him as a… pic.twitter.com/T1Bbyt1waB — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 6, 2026

Majid Freeman’s conviction

On 9th September 2024, Majid Freeman, who had spread lies and misinformation about the role of Hindus in the 2022 anti-Hindu Leicester riots, was jailed for 22 weeks for attempts to spark violence during the same unrest. He was sentenced by District Judge Amar Mehta at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of a section 4 public order offence.

The court had noted back then that Freeman intended “immediate unlawful violence” and used “abusive words with the intention that violence would be provoked.”

Notably, in July 2023, Freeman was charged with inciting terrorism and lending support to the proscribed terrorist organisation, Hamas. The prosecution had stated that Majid Novsarka, also known as Majid Freeman, who was arrested on July 9th 2023, on suspicion of counter-terrorism offences, including encouraging acts of terrorism, stated views or beliefs that were in favour of Hamas, a banned terrorist organisation, on several occasions between December 26 of last year and June 20.

Birgitte Hagem, for the prosecution, had informed the court at that time that Majid Freeman was encouraging individuals to carry out, plan, or incite acts of terrorism on social media on March 11, 2015, in reference to the 2015 murderous attack on the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Majid Freeman incited anti-Hindu violence in Leicester

On 28th August 2022, unrest engulfed Leicester following a scuffle after India’s victory over Pakistan in a T20 match, during which the Indian flag was desecrated. Despite Hindus calming the situation and assisting the individual who desecrated the flag, Majid Freeman spread a false narrative against Hindus, further escalating the violence.

Amidst the peddling of disinformation by Muslim organisations, on 30th August 2022, Majid Freeman falsely claimed that Hindus in Leicester chanted “death to Muslims,” an allegation later debunked by the police. That same day, Freeman also spread a false rumour on X (formerly, Twitter), alleging that the Quran had been desecrated in Leicester and insinuating that Hindus were responsible. These claims were found absolutely false, however, the damage was done.

Furthermore, Freeman had sparked tensions by falsely accusing a group of Hindu men of chasing and assaulting a Muslim teenager. On 4th September 2022, while Muslim mobs were attacking Hindus in Leicester, Freeman further incited his local coreligionists against Hindus through social media.

Between 4th to 7th September, Hindus were attacked by Muslims. A local Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was disrupted by Muslim mobs, who threw eggs at Hindu sacred symbols. A Hindu man was attacked. In another incident, after Freeman falsely claimed that Hindu men had attempted to abduct a Muslim girl, a Hindu man was doxxed. The police later revealed that the whole story was fabricated.

On social media, Majid Freeman’s team, CAGE International and other Islamist outfits like the US-based Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) have long been highlighting a story that somehow Freeman ‘saved’ a Hindu man during the Leicester violence and thus should be seen as a protector of locals against violence and not an instigator of the same. However, this reminds of the disgraceful ‘Muslims form human-chain to protect Hindu temples in Bangladesh’ narrative peddled by Islamo-leftists during violence after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. Who were they (Muslims) protecting Hindus from? Majid Freeman essentially incited his co-religionists to attack Hindus, so how does allegedly ‘saving’ one Hindu from the same mob he incited absolve him from his role in inciting riots?

CAGE International’s ‘Free Majid Freeman’ advocacy

Established in 2003 as CagePrisoners Project, the outfit became CAGE International in 2013. As per its website, CAGE International is a source of “information on the status and whereabouts of prisoners seized under the war on terror, for their families, lawyers, as well as press and academics.”

The NGO has a record of defending Islamic extremists and even terrorists in some cases, in the name of opposing ‘misuse’ of counter-terrorism laws. Back in September 2022, CAGE International advocated for the release of Muhammad Rahim Al-Afghani, a close associate of slain Islamic terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

In addition, CAGE International has also advocated for the release of ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year jail sentence after conviction in the case involving an attack on US officials in Afghanistan. OpIndia reported earlier that in 2008, the US Department of Justice had found a number of items in her possession, including handwritten notes that mentioned a mass-casualty attack.

Unsurprisingly, CAGE International is a supporter of the Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas.

Coming back to Majid Freeman, CAGE International had organised a solidarity event for Freeman in July 2025. The Islamist NGO claimed that Freeman is “facing terrorism charges for sharing words of solidarity with Palestine.”

Right after Freeman’s conviction in the Leicester anti-Hindu violence case, CAGE International had claimed that Freeman was jailed in a ‘politicised Hindutva riots trial’. The Islamist outfit labelled Leicester Hindus as ‘Hindutva agitators’ and called them the perpetrators of the 2022 Islamist violence, even as Hindus were the victims of the Islamist-orchestrated attack, fuelled by disinformation peddled by Freeman.

“Since the 2022 Hindutva-inspired riots in Leicester, ongoing revelations have highlighted the failures of Leicestershire Police, particularly Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in managing the situation. The force allowed paramilitary-style marches by Hindutva agitators in Muslim neighbourhoods in Leicester, directly causing the community tensions,” CAGE International claimed.

While Majid Freeman, Mohammad Hijab (another radical Islamist and key instigator of Leicester violence), their Islamist supporters, and outfits like CAGE International have been trying to blame ‘Hindutva’ and Hindus for the 2022 anti-Hindu violence, the UK court debunked this propaganda earlier.

Ahead of the reported retrial of Majid Freeman on 9th January, CAGE International, operated mostly by British Muslims of Pakistani origins, is giving calls to Islamists to mobilise outside the Leicester Crown Court to show ‘solidarity’. However, concerns have been raised that, more than solidarity, this is a call for a show of ‘strength’.