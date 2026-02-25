Wednesday, February 25, 2026
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Muslim sisters in Bhopal arrested for drugging, blackmailing and forced conversion: All you need to know about the Bhopal sex and conversion racket

The case surfaced after two women approached Bagh Sewania police separately, narrating similar ordeals. Investigators recovered digital evidence from seized phones and are examining whether the accused were part of a larger organised network operating across states.

OpIndia Staff
A major sex and conversion has been busted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Amreen and Afreen (Image via The Week)

In a chilling revelation, a sex and conversion racket being run by two Muslim sisters has been busted by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Two sisters named Amreen and Afreen had been running the racket, luring vulnerable Hindu women with lucrative job offers.

On Monday (23rd February), the police arrested Amreen, Afreena and their associate Chandan Yadav. The police are looking for three other accused, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir. The two sisters, who were earlier slum-dwellers in Abbas Nagar, recently moved to a posh housing society called Sagar Royal Villas near Ashima Mall in Hoshangabad, Bhopal. An FIR has been lodged by the police against six persons under Sections 64, 123, and 351 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the MP Freedom of Religion Act.

How the racket was uncovered

The case came to light after two victims approached the Bagh Sewania police station on Sunday night (22nd February). The victims approached the police separately, but the police noticed a striking similarity in their cases.

According to police, the two sisters lured women from low-income backgrounds with promises of domestic jobs paying around ₹10,000 a month, along with free housing and meals. One of the victims, aged 21 and 32 years, is from the Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, and the other is from Bhopal. Both the victims said they were drugged and raped by many people in Bhopal, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Victims drugged, raped and forced to convert to Islam

The victim from Bhopal worked as a maid at Amreen’s house. She told the police that Amreen left her alone at the house of Chandan Yadav’s sister in Narayan Nagar, where he raped her. She said Chandan Yadav blackmailed her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She also accused Bilal, Yasir and Chanu of drugging and raping her multiple times.

The victim from Mungeli, who is a beautician, told the police that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 in the guise of work. However, on reaching there, she was raped by Amreen’s relative, Yasir. She said that Bilal laced her tea with a sedative and raped her after she fell unconscious. She accused Chandan Yadav of raping her on multiple occasions between August 2025 and January 2026. She managed to escape in January and stayed with her relatives in Chhattisgarh. She returned to Bhopal in January before filing the complaint.

The activities of the racket were not limited to the sexual exploitation of young Hindu women but involved forcefully converting them to Islam. According to the FIR, Chandan Yadav told one of the victims that he had converted to Islam. He asked her to convert to Islam and offered to get her married into a good family. The victim was forcefully converted to Islam and was forced to wear a burqa and offer prayers.

Both the victims were also forced to wear skimpy clothes and socialise with rich men at parties, pubs and lounges. They were intoxicated and drugged against their will. They alleged that they were sexually exploited by the men in some cases. The victims said that whenever they spoke of leaving the job, they were given threats. The accused had captured their obscene photographs and were using them to blackmail them.

Photographs of victims found on the phones of the two sisters

After arresting the Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan on Monday, the police seized their mobile phones for examination. On Amreen’s phone, the police found suspicious WhatsApp chats and photographs of multiple young women. Since the victims were taken to different cities in different states to meet strangers, the police suspect that the accused might be linked to a wider network operating across states.

Confirming the incident, Additional DCP Gautam Solanki said that a case has been filed at Bagh Sewania police station. “The female complainant has filed a rape report. A crime has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim worked as a maid at the accused woman’s house. The accused persons are being questioned,” Solanki said.

Police are looking into the financial transactions of the accused, their travel records and digital communications to ascertain if they were part of a bigger network or operated on their own.

