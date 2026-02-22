Not only Delhiwallahs but the entire nation is fed up with stories of Delhi’s pollution crisis, which is a cyclical disorder. It is a number that stares you in the face, and even 450 has stopped exciting us.

Day after day, year on year, the problem repeats itself. For the whole year, it hovers around from poor to severe. Delhiites have now developed lungs of stainless steel. Governments come and go, debates continue on TV, anchors and participants shout their lungs out (steel lungs). You know nothing will happen, and yet you debate- it is a form of catharsis where you feel good by abusing somebody and everybody.

No solution, as people do not know the problem

If the doctor cannot diagnose the disease, he cannot start any treatment. In this case, the doctor knows the problem, but the patient does not stop ‘indulging’. A patient with severe acidity is prescribed an antacid and also advised to abstain from alcohol and spicy food. The patient keeps popping antacid tablets every day, but also has chaat papadi and chola bhatura- ‘kya karen control he nahi hota’.

The problem of pollution and its causes are crystal clear. A report by IIT Delhi (Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA), IIT Delhi) says that 53% of the problem is polluting vehicle emissions. The contributors to PM2.5 (the most harmful fine particles) vary by season, but a clear picture exists. This was the end of 2020, but nothing has been done so far. You keep giving antacid and the patient still eats spicy food- you can’t blame the doctor!

Transport vehicles cause 53% of pollution. And then there is a compounding effect of Secondary aerosols, which are tiny particles or liquid droplets that are not emitted directly from an exhaust pipe. Instead, they “grow” in the air through chemical reactions between gases already present in the atmosphere.

This is like “atmospheric bakery.” Secondary aerosols are formed when invisible “ingredient” gases react with sunlight and moisture to create new solid or liquid particles. And this accounts for 30% of the problem. Industry and power plants are 10- 15 %. Road and construction dust accounts for only 2 to 5 per cent. Therefore, 80% of the problem is due to vehicles and the additional baking effect.

Dilli ‘car bazar’

The Delhi-NCR region has a huge vehicle count, with roughly 3.3 crore registered vehicles (cars, buses, trucks) as of mid-2025. Delhi alone had over 1.2 crore vehicles, including around 35 lakh private cars, accounting for 1/3rd of the fleet. Can you reduce this number? No way. We are a democracy and not Singapore (Singocracy).

Studies suggest that long-term exposure can reduce a Delhi resident’s lifespan by up to 11.9 years.

Systematic migration- take a chill pill

“It is hardly possible to build anything if frustration, bitterness and a mood of helplessness prevail.” – Lech Walesa

Decongestion is the only answer. Good sense is now prevailing on those who can take the call of abandoning Delhi/NCR.

There is a growing trend of people permanently leaving Delhi due to its toxic air quality. This phenomenon has led to a tribe called ’smog escapees’—residents who feel forced to relocate/escape to protect their long-term health.

One study found that nearly 35% of Delhi-NCR residents are considering moving out specifically due to deteriorating air quality. Some more aggressive reports suggest that up to 80% of families have discussed or considered relocation as a serious option.

A November 2025 survey by Smytten PulseAI (they enable businesses to decode evolving consumer behaviour, measure campaign impacts). Out of 4,000 residents, we found that 34.6% (roughly 1 in 3) are actively considering moving out of the region due to toxic air.

To add to it, there are security issues, attitude problem ‘tu janta hai mera baap kaun hai’ type swag. People carry a baseball bat in their cars for security, road rage, traffic jams, extreme cold, extreme heat and Demographic dandruff – Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. It is a molten pot.

A “reverse migration” is occurring among those who have the financial and professional flexibility to leave this toxic region.

Today, there is an infra push towards smaller towns. Connectivity- physical and digital are moving at breakneck speed.

For those who can, this is a great way to help yourself and help the city. You can sell a property in Gurugram and buy something at a fraction of the cost in a smaller town with a hefty bank balance too.

The people leaving are typically young professionals with remote-work capabilities, families with young children, and retirees. They are moving to cities with cleaner ai,r like Kochi, Goa, Jamshedpur, and various hill towns and tier two cities.

The rise of remote work has made it possible for “white-collar” workers to keep their Delhi-level salaries while living in environmentally safer regions

Those who are stuck

The majority of Delhi’s population—daily wage earners, street vendors, and industrial workers—cannot afford to leave. This is their bread and butter. They remain “trapped” in the hazardous environment.

For those who leave, the decision is rarely about lifestyle and almost always about survival and the health of their children and elders.

Personal decision

It is a decision by the family- of course, job hopping takes place. Professionals do relocate if they get a ‘better job’. Money may not be the only consideration- a better life, a more relaxed lifestyle, better health and work-life balance are important too. One has to do a SWOT and take a call- but it is worth considering.

Do not ask what Delhi can do for you, ask what you can do for Delhi.

I am a hardcore Delhiite but took a conscious decision to settle down in Pune, and that is the best decision of my life. Smaller towns definitely have a slower pace and a better quality of life. What is the point of struggling in a city where you can neither breathe nor can you travel in comfort?

Some have their relatives in Delhi, but just count how many times you visited someone or they visited you in the last six months. You can count on your fingertips.

If you love Delhi so much, then be an NRD (Non-resident Delhiite)! Come twice a year, poop off your money, meet everyone as if you are coming from abroad- get gifts- diili walas love gifts.

Yes, if your business is such that it keeps you anchored- so be it.

“If what you’ve done over the past 5 years hasn’t worked for you, then change what you’re doing, or the next 5 years will be the same”

Government can do its bit

Some governments make the city less “comfortable” to encourage a natural exit:

​Congestion Pricing: Charging high fees to drive in the city centre (like in London or Singapore).

​Strict Zoning: Limiting the height of new buildings or increasing “green space” requirements, which naturally caps density.

​Higher Property Taxes: Implementing higher taxes on urban real estate compared to rural holdings.

You can offer cash to help with the move