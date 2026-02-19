Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam today (19th February). The event was attended by leaders, policymakers, and top technology executives from across the world. In his address at the Summit, PM Modi said that India was not just a part of the AI revolution but a leading power in it. He said that India not only has a large tech talent pool within its large young population, but is also open to adapting emerging technologies at an unprecedented pace. PM Modi invited global AI technology executives to design and develop in India, highlighting that India has the talent, energy and policy clarity to be a leader in the AI domain.

Highlighting the vast potential of artificial intelligence, PM Modi asserted that AI must be guided by ethical principles and used for human welfare. “India’s approach is clear: Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya, welfare for all, happiness for all. AI must not reduce human beings to mere data points. It must serve as an instrument of human welfare,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister called for the democratisation of AI, adding that it should act as a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially for the Global South.

We must democratise AI.



— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2026

PM Modi’s MANAV Vision for AI

PM Modi presented his MANAV Vision for artificial intelligence. Elaborating on his vision, he said, “Today, I present India’s MANAV vision for AI. M stands for Moral and Ethical Systems. AI must be guided by ethical principles. A stands for Accountable Governance, with transparent rules, robust oversight, and respect for data sovereignty. N stands for Accessible and Inclusive. AI must act as a multiplier, not a monopoly. A stands for Valid and Legitimate. AI must be lawful and verifiable. V stands for value-driven innovation for humanity.”

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2026

He emphasised that with fast-evolving AI technologies, humans and AI will work and create together, and the transformation will be similar to the one that happened after the introduction of the internet. “When the internet began, few imagined the scale of employment and opportunity it would create. The same holds true for AI. The future of work will depend upon the decisions we take and the direction we choose,” he said. “We are entering an era in which humans and intelligent systems will create together, work together, and evolve together,” he added.

Need to make AI safe for children: PM Modi

PM Modi stressed the need to prioritise child safety and make AI a safe space for children. “We must place the highest priority on child safety. The AI space must be safe, responsible, and guided by human values,” the PM said, adding that some standards of safety must exist in the digital world to make it possible for people to distinguish between real and AI-generated.

French President Emmanuel Macron praises India’s digital progress

Speaking at the Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron praised India’s digital transformation and its leading role in technology governance. Greeting the gathering with a ‘Namaste’, Macron described India’s progress in AI as a global benchmark.

Macron lauded the scale of financial inclusion achieved by India with the help of technology. “10 years ago, a street vendor in Mumbai could not open a bank account. No address, no papers, no access and today the same vendor accepts payments on his phone,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, French President Emmanuel Macron says, "10 years ago, a street vendor in Mumbai could not open a bank account. No address, no papers, no access and today the same vendor accepts payments on his phone…"



(Source: DD News)

“India built something that no other country in the world has built. A digital identity for 1.4 billion people. A payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month. A health infrastructure that has issued 500 million digital health IDs. Here are the results. They call it the India Stack Open Interoperable Sovereign,” Macron said, praising India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

#WATCH | Delhi: At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, French President Emmanuel Macron says, "I started with a story about a street vendor in Mumbai. Ten years ago, the world told India that 1.4 billion people could not be brought into the digital economy. India proved them wrong.

Internet and social media should be made safe spaces for children: Macron

The French President agreed with PM Modi on ensuring children’s safety in the AI space. He said that it is the responsibility of social media platforms, governments and regulators to protect children in the digital space. “There is no reason our children should be exposed online to what is legally forbidden in the real world. Our platforms, governments and regulators should be working together to make the Internet and social media a safe space,” Macron said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, French President Emmanuel Macron says, "… One of our G7 priorities will be as well, children's protection against AI and digital abuse. There is no reason our children should be exposed online to what is legally forbidden in the…

He said that France has already taken steps in this direction and is working on banning children below 15 years of age from social media platforms. “This is why, in France, we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children under 15 years old, and we are committed to this journey with a lot of several European countries being present here today. Greece, Spain. I know, Prime Minister Modi, you will join this club. This is great news that India will join such an approach in order to protect children and teenagers. We stand ready to take all necessary actions to ensure that our young citizens are truly safe, and we should engage with all willing partners to make this vision happen for all…” he said.

India and France share a common vision for AI: Macron

Macron pointed out that India and France have a common vision relating to AI, which intends to use the technology for protecting the planet and fostering prosperity for all. “Now, the point of this summit was not only to say, let’s do more; it was to say, let’s do better together. AI may be a powerful accelerator of productivity and a major shift for labour markets. This is why access to AI for all is critical. France and India share a common vision. A sovereign AIused to protect our planet and to foster prosperity for all…” Macron said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, French President Emmanuel Macron says, "Now, the point of this summit was not only to say, let's do more, it was to say, let's do better together. AI may be a powerful accelerator of productivity and a major shift for labour…

“Last year, when France and India co-hosted the AI Action Summit in Paris, we set a global guiding principle for technologies that would transform our societies and our economies. We say that Artificial Intelligence will be an enabler for our humanity to innovate faster, to disrupt healthcare, energy, mobility, agriculture, and public services for the good of mankind. Both of us, we do believe in this revolution,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an independent international scientific panel on AI

Addressing the Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined the significance of India hosting the Summit, saying that the future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires.

India AI Impact Summit 2026



India AI Impact Summit 2026

UN Secretary General @antonioguterres says, "The message of this summit is simple. Real impact means technology that improves lives and protects the planet. So let's build AI for everyone with dignity as the default setting…"

Guterres announced the appointment of a 40-member independent international scientific panel on AI and the launch of a UN-led Global Dialogue on AI governance, calling for guardrails to protect human rights, ensure accountability and prevent misuse.

AI must not replace but supplement human potential: Guterres

He said that AI must not be a substitute for human potential but should supplement it. “We must invest in workers, so AI augments human potential – not replaces it,” Gueterres said, calling for the need to eliminate fears around AI. “Real impact means technology that improves lives and protects the planet,” he added.

The UN Secretary-General said that many countries might not be a part of the AI revolution due to a lack of investment. To address this, he called for a Global Fund on AI, with a goal of $3 billion, “to build basic capacity everywhere: Skills, data, affordable computing power, and inclusive ecosystems.”

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls India an emerging global AI hub

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hailed India as an emerging global AI centre and announced Google’s USD 15 billion investment plan to push AI infrastructural development in India. Pichai described AI as the biggest platform shift of our lifetime and emphasised the need to build it boldly, responsibly and together to ensure it benefits everyone.

From Train Journeys to AI Hubs#WATCH | Delhi | Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said India is emerging as a global AI hub, announcing a major AI infrastructure push as part of Google's USD 15 billion investment plan in the country.

Recalling his student days travelling…



Recalling his student days travelling… pic.twitter.com/ItcsbEtFCd — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 19, 2026

Cannot allow digital divide to become AI divide: Pichai

Pichai cautioned against the existing digital divide transforming into an AI divide, and to prevent this, he recommended investing in compute infrastructure and connectivity. “We’re also building a vast network of subsea fibre optic cables, including four new systems between the US and India as part of our America-India Connect initiative announced yesterday. Responsibility also means navigating profound economic shifts. AI will undeniably reshape the workforce, automating some roles, evolving others, and creating entirely new careers. 20 years ago, the concept of a professional YouTube creator didn’t exist,” Pichai said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai says, "We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide. That means investing in compute infrastructure and connectivity… We're also building a vast network of subsea fibre optic…

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says India has a central role in shaping AI’s future

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that India has a central role to play in shaping the future of AI. “India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks,” he said.

He announced that Anthropic has opened an office in Bengaluru this week and that the company has partnered with major Indian enterprises, including Infosys.

#WATCH | Delhi | At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei says, "As a sign of our commitment, we just this week opened an office in Bengaluru and hired Irina Ghose, who has spent three decades building businesses in India, as our managing director for…

Describing the potential of AI, Amodei said that it can cure diseases and lift billions out of poverty. “On the positive side, have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years, to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including the global south, and create a better world for everyone,” Amodei said.

#WATCH | Delhi | At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei says, "On the positive side, have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years, to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including the…

He also pointed out the risks associated with the AI technology, including the autonomous behaviour of AI models. “On the side of risks, I’m concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments, and their potential for economic displacement. India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks…” he added.