Promised ‘Dhanvarsha’, delivered death: Occultist Kamruddin poisoned three with laddus, stole Rs 2 lakh; already booked in two murder cases

On 11th February (Wednesday), an occultist was taken into custody for killing two men and a woman by giving them poisoned laddus as part of a ceremony that promised them a windfall called “dhanvarsha.” The murder mystery is resolved with the arrest of Kamruddin, also known as Baba, who lived in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, days after the bodies were discovered dead in a car on the Peeragarhi flyover of Outer Delhi.

Three people were found unconscious inside a white automobile in Peeragarhi, after which cops rushed to the scene and found out that they were dead. The trio was identified as Laxmi (40) and Shiv Naresh (42), who were in the back seat, while Randhir (76) was in the driver’s seat.

“The case came to light on 8th February (Sunday) when a PCR (Police Control Room) call was received at Paschim Vihar East Police Station regarding three people, including a woman lying unconscious inside a car,” informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

“All three were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. During inspection of the vehicle, police recovered liquor bottles, cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar Cards and other personal belongings and documents,” he stated.

How the case was solved

The authorities opened an investigation when the family members voiced scepticism about the deaths, even though they had ruled out suicide. The bodies showed no immediate indications of external damage either. Hence, the case was granted top priority for investigation.

Both Randhir and Shiv, real estate brokers from the Baprola area of Najafgarh, were acquainted, but their relatives expressed that they had never heard of Laxmi. On the other hand, her family provided the first hint to the police and conveyed that she was in contact with a “godman.”

According to a thorough technical examination that included location monitoring and call data records, Kamruddin had communicated with the deceased and had promised them cash benefits through rituals. The investigators uncovered that they had been to Loni in Ghaziabad just a day prior to the tragedy. They went back to the place on the day of their deaths and continued to communicate with the offender.

The police unearthed that a fourth person joined them as they were travelling back to Delhi. It subsequently emerged that this man was Kamruddin. They highlighted that he entered the car in Loni and then left it where the corpses were located.

The police uncovered that the three were driving back to Delhi and there was another person in the vehicle. “Further analysis established that the person was Kamruddin, who had boarded the vehicle in Loni and later abandoned it at the place where it was found,” Sharma added.

How victims were lured and murdered

Kamruddin was nabbed and interrogated. He made an initial effort to deceive investigators but was unable to deliver adequate responses. During further questioning, he confessed to having an accomplice named Salim who introduced him to Laxmi around two months ago. She later brought Randhir and Shiv Naresh to him.

Afterwards, he persuaded them to perform a rite for “Dhanvarsha” and requested that they set aside 2 lakh in cash for the ceremony, along with cold beverages and alcohol. Kamruddin then gave them poisoned sweets and took their cash.

“He prepared laddoos mixed with poison and accompanied the three in their car. During the journey, he persuaded them to consume liquor, cold drinks and sweets. After they started feeling unwell and eventually lost consciousness, he took the cash and fled, abandoning the vehicle,” Sharma outlined.

“He was apprehended following a detailed technical and field investigation. He was involved in a well-planned conspiracy to eliminate the victims and rob them of cash and valuables,” the official mentioned. The police stated that there is circumstantial and technical proof that he was in the car at the time.

Kamruddin’s dark past and more murder cases

According to police, the perpetrator ran an occult centre in both Loni and Firozabad. Their inquiry revealed that he had used rituals to entice unwary individuals in the name of unexpected cash gain. He would first win the trust of his victims, influence them and then kill them with poison put into laddus. Afterwards, he robbed them of their money and jewels. Police mentioned that he has a history of committing horrible acts and is a habitual offender.

“He lured people by making promises of quick money, claiming that he could multiply wealth through occult practices and tantric rituals. He projected himself as someone who could double or even triple money through tantrik methods,” revealed an officer.

The culprit had been involved in two murder cases. “He was earlier booked in 2014 under sections 143, 363 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Raja Khera Police Station in Dholpur in Rajasthan. He was also named in another First Information Report (FIR) in 2025 under sections 103(1) and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Makhkhanpur Police Station in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma underscored and remarked, “We are now examining whether he may have targeted others using similar tactics.”

A case has been filed by the police at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station, and an additional probe is underway to find any potential collaborators alongside forensic analysis to identify the precise nature of the poison. They conveyed that some of Kamruddin’s previous clients had either disappeared or passed away in dubious ways.