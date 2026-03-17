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‘They came with a huge consignment of European drones, trained with Myanmar militants for ethnic wars in Indian border areas’: NIA investigates 6 Ukrainians and 1 American

“The aspects of collection of evidence, unearthing criminal conspiracy, identification of co-accused persons and analysis of mobile data of accused persons are such that police custody of accused persons is justified,” Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said.

Shraddha Pandey
They came with huge consignment of European drones, trained with Myanmar militants for ethnic wars: NIA investigates 6 foreign nationals
The NIA told the court that the arrested foreigners brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe through India. (Image via ANI)

On 16th March 2026, a Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court remanded seven foreigners into 11 days’ custody of the National Investigation Agency. The arrested accused include six Ukrainians and a US citizen. The authorities arrested Ukrainians from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

The investigators revealed that the arrested foreigners arrived in India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Subsequently, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

The NIA further stated that the arrested Ukrainian and American nationals were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups, adding that these outfits are linked with insurgent groups in India.

According to the NIA, the arrested foreigners brought a huge consignment of drones from Europe through India. The investigation revealed that all the accused had entered India on valid visas but reached Mizoram without the mandatory Restricted Area Permit (RAP).

The Patiala House Court has extended the accused’s custody until March 27 to unravel the depth of the conspiracy and funding routes. The probe agency is now scanning their cell phone data and social media accounts to uncover their other suspected accomplices and foreign handlers hiding in India.

“The aspects of collection of evidence, unearthing criminal conspiracy, identification of co-accused persons and analysis of mobile data of accused persons are such that police custody of accused persons is justified,” Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said.

The accused persons have been booked under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for criminal conspiracy to commit illegal or terrorist acts.

Foreigners are entering Myanmar via Mizoram: Chief Minister Lalduhoma raised an alarm over foreign elements attempting to destabilise the Myanmar-Mizoram area in 2025

For quite some time, Myanmar has turned into a battleground for control between China and the US. While the arrest of foreigners allegedly involved in terrorist activities has sent shockwaves across the country, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had raised the alarm in March last year. The Chief Minister had publicly stated that foreigners, particularly from the US and UK, are crossing into Myanmar through Mizoram via the porous borders. These foreigners are entering Myanmar to train insurgents.

Addressing the Mizoram assembly, CM Lalduhoma revealed that between June and December 2024, over 2,000 foreigners visited Aizawl. However, they were never seen on the streets, fuelling the suspicion that they entered Mizoram only to cross into Myanmar and interfere in the neighbouring country’s internal affairs.

The Mizoram CM mentioned the case of one UK national, Daniel Newey, who was arrested with one live ammunition in June 2024. Newey was nabbed at Lengpui airport and was booked under the Arms Act, 1959.

CM Lalduhoma had also said that among those who entered Myanmar via Mizoram had previously partaken in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Back then, CM Lalduhoma had also expressed surprise at the then US Ambassador, Eric Garcetti’s visit to Mizoram, hinting at the US government’s direct interest in the developments in India’s northeast and Myanmar.

The Indian government re-imposed the protected area regime (PAR) in Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram to monitor the entry of foreign nationals.

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Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey is a Senior Sub-Editor at OpIndia, where she has been sharpening her edge on truth and narrative. With three years in experience in journalism, she is passionate about Hindu rights, Indian politics, geopolitics and India’s rise. When not dissecting and debunking propaganda, books, movies, music and cricket interest her. Email: [email protected]

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