A Hindu man was murdered in cold blood by a Muslim man on March 16, 2026, in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, after an argument turned violent. The victim, named Ashwin Nadar, was stabbed to death by Ashik Asim Akhtar Khan in the evening, around 5:30 pm, near a public toilet in the Gopinath Colony. As per reports, people on the scene tried to intervene, but the accused kept stabbing Nadar repeatedly, inflicting deep wounds on his body.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was filed by the mother of the victim at the local police station on the day of the incident, against Ashik Asim Akhtar Khan. Sections 135 and 37(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Sections 109(1) and 351(3) of BNS were invoked against the accused in the FIR.

Source: Mumbai Police

According to the FIR, the victim’s uncle, Muthappa Nadar, came running to the victim’s mother, Shevanti Shivkumar Nadar, on the evening of March 16, 2026, and informed her that her son was brutally attacked near a public toilet in the Gopinath Colony. They both rushed to the spot where the attack had happened and found Ashwin Nadar lying unconscious on the ground, in a pool of blood. Shevanti stated in the FIR that she saw the accused standing there holding a blood-soaked knife in his hand. The accused threatened that he would kill anyone who tried to intervene. Shevanti said that the throat of her son was slit and he had deep wounds in his chest, waist, abdomen and thighs.

Source: Mumbai Police

The accused was caught after the police arrived at the scene. The victim’s mother said that she came to know from people who were present at the scene that her son and the accused knew each other. They fought on an earlier occasion. The police took Aswhin Nadar to the hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as critical by the doctors.

A counter FIR filed by Ashik Khan against the victim

A counter FIR was filed the next day, on March 17, 2026, by the accused against the victim under Sections 118(1), 351(2) and 352 of the BNS. In the FIR, Ashik Asim Akhtar Khan claimed that he is originally from Dhaka, in the East Champaran district of Bihar. He came to Mumbai to live with his uncle; however, he has been living alone. He works as a daily wage earner and is a drug addict.

Source: Mumbai Police

Khan claimed that he came in contact with Ahwin Nadar, who was allegedly a drug addict, about two months ago. He added that they used to smoke Ganja together in the Dharavi area. According to the information claimed in Khan’s complaint, he had an argument over a cigarette with Ashwin Nadar and his friends on March 15, 2026, a day before the incident in the Juta Gali of Dharavi. However, Khan left after the argument.

Source: Mumbai Police

Khan claimed that the next, on March 16, 2026, when he was sitting and smoking Ganja at the backside of the public toilets in the Gopinath Colony, Ashwin Nadar arrived there to smoke Ganja. He alleged that Nadar kept staring at him angrily because of the argument the day before. Khan further alleged that Nadar got into an argument with him and started hurling abuses at him. He also accused Nadar of giving him a death threat.

Khan further stated that, while Nadar was arguing with him, he pulled out a knife and attacked him. He alleged that Ashwin Nadar attacked him back with his bare hands. He added that when Nadar snatched the knife from him, he pulled out a razor blade from his pocket and attacked Nadar. Khan said that his right hand was injured in the fight, and Nadar sustained injuries on his neck. Both Khan and Nadar were taken for medical treatment.

Notably, at the time of filing the FIR, the victim, Ashwin Nadar, was undergoing treatment. As per reports, he succumbed to his injuries. However, the exact date and time of his death could not be ascertained at the time of the writing of the report.