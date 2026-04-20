On 17th April (Friday), a case involving the gang rape of a 17-year-old Hindu girl has come to light in the Kheda district, Gujarat. A complaint has been filed against 9 Muslim individuals at the Kheda Town Police Station, and 8 have been arrested. The police are actively working to capture the remaining suspect who is still at large.

The rapists have been identified as Parvez Anwar Khan, also known as Munawar Khan Pathan (the prime accused), Mahir Yakub Pathan, Faizan Zahir Khan Pathan, Taufiq alias Tausiq Hussain Khan Pathan, Sahil Liyaqat Khan alias Dawood Pathan, Ayan Liyaqat Khan Pathan, Moin Firoz Khan Pathan, Maruf alias Nurani Mubarak Pathan and Salman Arif Khan Pathan.

Hindu organisations have come forward and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. The police have indicated that the situation seems to involve a criminal conspiracy, and the investigation is currently focused on that aspect.

According to the information, the incident occurred in a village located in Kheda. The victim disclosed the entire ordeal to her mother and recounted her distressing experience, after which the latter registered a First Information Report (FIR). The police filed a case, commenced further actions and apprehended 8 offenders, presenting them before the court.

The minor told her mother that she had met Parvez Pathan, an inhabitant of the same village, three years ago. The two families maintained a close relationship and visited each other’s homes. Over time, he increasingly made deliberate attempts to trap her by any means necessary and somehow obtained her phone number. He persistently harassed her. During this time, he once summoned her late at night, threatening to tarnish her image if she did not comply.

The underage girl went alone to the village school that the duo attended, to meet him out of fear. Parvez reportedly raped her and also recorded photographs and videos. He repeated the heinous act nearly 10 to 12 times on different occasions. He shared obscene visuals within his circle of friends, which prompted the others to begin threatening and sexually violating her as well. He forced her to have sexual relations with all of his associates and issued death threats along with threats to damage her reputation if she denied.

“You are obligated to come whenever we call. If you do not, we will make sure these photos and videos go viral,” Parvez dictated. According to the complaint, she was horrified and cried. However, he verbally assaulted her and blackmailed, “You are to be kept exclusively for the enjoyment of our entire group. If you refuse to submit to sexual relations with any of them, your photos and videos will be made public.”

A couple of days following the incident, he threatened the victim again and remarked, “You will never marry or become engaged. You must consistently keep all your friends pleased,” during the gang rape. Afterwards, she was regularly put through similarly horrendous circumstances by them and likewise mocked, “You are not going to get engaged or married anywhere. You must maintain this relationship exactly as it is.”

Parvez and his gang exploited the girl for 3 years, subjecting her to continuous intimidation and torment. She eventually turned utterly despondent, cried profusely at home, and even wanted to end her life, which led her to reveal the entire episode to her mother when inquired.

The mother was initially hesitant to notify the cops due to concern of social backlash, but later decided otherwise and went to the police station after she was persuaded by the community. The accused have been booked under sections 64(2)(m), 65(1), 70(2), 351(2), 352, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections 3(a), 4, 5(G), 5(L) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an interview with OpIndia, VB Desai, the Officer in Charge of Kheda Town Police Station, unveiled that this occurrence was carried out as part of a coordinated criminal conspiracy. The police have nabbed 8 persons, and further measures against them are in progress. There are ongoing efforts to find the absconding accused.