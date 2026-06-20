HomeNews Reports7 people granted life imprisonment, but was ‘cow vigilantism’ the motive? The judgment says...
News Reports
Updated:

7 people granted life imprisonment, but was ‘cow vigilantism’ the motive? The judgment says motive not proven, yet the media fails to point it out

A Madhya Pradesh court sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for the 2022 murder of Nazeer Ahmed and related rioting charges in Narmadapuram. While several media outlets portrayed the case as one of “cow vigilantism” and labelled the accused as “gau rakshaks”, the court's judgment contains no such finding. The court convicted the accused for murder, attempt to murder and rioting, and found that the prosecution failed to prove the allegation that they had wrongfully restrained or intercepted the cattle-laden truck.

Aditi
MP court convicts and sentences 7 persons in a murder and rioting case.
Representational Image generated via ChatGPT

Recently, an Additional District and Sessions court in Madhya Pradesh convicted 7 individuals in a rioting and murder incident that happened in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh in August 2022. The incident resulted in the killing of a man named Nazeer Ahmed, while several others were seriously injured.

In a verdict passed on June 12, 2026, Additional Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan convicted seven accused, namely, Deepak alias Baba Kewat, Ajay alias Ajju Rathore, Prakash Kaushal, Pawan Bathav, Amar alias Bhola Bathav, Kanhaiya Bathav and Ballu alias Anuj Raghuvanshi, under Sections 302, 307, 148 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The judge sentenced all the convicts to life imprisonment.

While the culprits were convicted under provisions relating to murder, attempt to murder and rioting, some media outlets were quick to peddle the case as one relating to cow vigilantism merely because the incident involved a truck carrying cattle.

Several media outlets referred to the convicts as Gau Rakhshaks (Cow vigilantes), while the term is nowhere mentioned in the judgment.

Some media reports wrongly mentioned the number of convicts granted life imprisonment by the court as 14, but 7 people were convicted and sentenced by the sessions court.

Before moving on to the court’s observations and the decision in the case, let’s take a look at the incident that led to the filing of the case.

As recorded in the judgment, the incident took place around midnight on August 3, 2022, on Nandarwada Road in Barakhad village, under the Seonimalwa Police Station area, of the Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh. The complainant, Sheikh Lala (a truck driver), along with his companions, Nazeer Ahmed and Sheikh Mushtaq, was travelling in a truck carrying cattle. The truck left from Nandarwada and was travelling towards Amravati in Maharashtra.

As the truck was passing near Barakhad village around midnight on the day of the incident, its occupants were attacked by 10 to 12 villagers carrying sticks. The thrashed Sheikh Lala, Nazeer Ahmed and Sheikh Mushtaq. The police arrived at the spot and rushed the victims to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Seonimalwa. Sheikh Lala and Sheikh Mushtaq sustained serious injuries, but Nazeer Ahmed passed away during treatment at the hospital.

A FIR was registered by the police at Seonimalwa Police Station against 10-12 persons under Sections 147, 148, 341, 307, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Seven of the accused were tried for the offences and convicted of some of the offences mentioned in the FIR.

The court framed seven issues for determining the commission of the offences alleged in the FIR. Out of the seven issues framed by the court, a key issue mentioned at number 3 stated whether the accused deliberately stopped the truck of the victims before launching an attack on them. This issue was crucial for establishing whether the accused had a motive behind their actions.

Screenshot of the judgment

“Whether, at the said date, time and place, the accused persons wrongfully restrained the complainant Sheikh Lala, Nazeer Ahmed and Sheikh Mushtaq, who were travelling in truck registration number MH-40-CD-8751, by stopping/obstructing their way?” read the issue framed by the court.

After examining the evidence adduced and the arguments advanced by both sides, the court concluded that the element of wrongful restraint could not be proved against the accused. In other words, the court held that the prosecution could not prove that the accused deliberately stopped the truck of the victims before attacking them. In the absence of a motive, the misleading claims of the media portals about the attack on the victims being motivated by cow vigilantism do not hold water.

Screenshot of the judgment

In para number 96 of the judgment, the court stated that the allegation against the accused that they wrongfully restrained the injured persons and the deceased by blocking their way was not proved. The court stated that the eyewitnesses, Sheikh Lala and Syed Mushtaq, made no statements before the court to the effect that anyone from the crowd had stopped their way by placing any vehicle in front of them. The court also pointed out that even their statements given to the police did not mention that the path of their truck had been blocked. No other evidence was submitted to the court to show that the accused blocked the truck’s path.

A plain reading of the judgment is sufficient to debunk the claims of the media portals to misrepresent the case as one of cow vigilantism. It is clear from the findings of the court that the incident did not relate to cow vigilantism and involved acts of murder, attempt to murder and rioting.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ancient Four Occupations to modern Hukou divisions: Inside the Chinese caste system highlighted by Indian netizens in pushback against CCP’s anti-India propaganda

Shraddha Pandey -
While in scholarly discourse in India, the Chinese caste system and its modern Hukou form are not a lesser-known issue, Indians, in fact, the world knows only the sanitised version of China’s caste system. However, Indian social media users decided to make this lesser-known societal truth about China globally known.
Opinions

Hindus are minorities in India: Sajjad Nomani’s statement reveals how Islamists aim to create divisions in Hindu society to keep the community weak and...

Rukma Rathore -
"We divided Hindus into secular and fascist units, but both ended up hurting our cause," Sajjad Nomani accepted.

Ilhan Omar’s ‘Genocide’ smear against India at an IAMC event: Inside the Islamist outfit and the Congresswoman’s long record of spreading falsehoods about India

Mahamandaleshwar Suman Anand Giri Maharaj receives ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats: Read what happened and how a slogan that originated in Pakistan became normalised...

Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme: How Modi govt plans to bring global Indian talent home and strengthen its research ecosystem

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ about student grievances is the outcome of the Congress’s insecurity with cockroaches: Demystifying the farce

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Should Punjab CM resign on orders of Akal Takht? The Bhagwant Mann controversy and the historical lesson of Tiwana: When the ‘Chief Minister’ bowed...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Ancient Four Occupations to modern Hukou divisions: Inside the Chinese caste system highlighted by Indian netizens in pushback against CCP’s anti-India propaganda

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus are minorities in India: Sajjad Nomani’s statement reveals how Islamists aim to create divisions in Hindu society to keep the community weak and...

Rukma Rathore -

Ilhan Omar’s ‘Genocide’ smear against India at an IAMC event: Inside the Islamist outfit and the Congresswoman’s long record of spreading falsehoods about India

Rukma Rathore -

Mahamandaleshwar Suman Anand Giri Maharaj receives ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats: Read what happened and how a slogan that originated in Pakistan became normalised...

Shriti Sagar -

Raakh is not the first: From Dahaad to Tandav, Prime Video’s habit of adding ideological spin to Indian stories

Shraddha Pandey -

Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme: How Modi govt plans to bring global Indian talent home and strengthen its research ecosystem

Dhruv Mishra -

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ about student grievances is the outcome of the Congress’s insecurity with cockroaches: Demystifying the farce

Rukma Rathore -

Rajkot: Afzal trapped a Hindu woman, pressured her to convert, charges filed against accused and accomplice Anisha after victim attempted suicide

OpIndia Staff -

Madras High Court stops construction of mega church on public land near 100-year-old Hindu temple, petitioner flags fear of mass conversion: Read court order

Aditi -