On 27th June, a Nihang Sikh identified as Vicky Thomas Singh published a video on the social media platform Instagram in which he called out another Nihang Sikh, Jasdeep Singh, for being in a homosexual relationship with another Nihang Sikh. In the video, Vicky Thomas shared blurred photographs of Jasdeep with another man and accused him of disrespecting the Sikh religion.

Jasdeep was recently seen among the group of Sikhs who created a ruckus at the Uttarakhand border while demanding the release of four arrested Nihangs.

In the video, Vicky Thomas Singh confronted Jasdeep over the photographs and asked him directly whether he was the person seen in them. Jasdeep acknowledged that the photographs were his and said, “Yes, it is me. I agree that it is my photograph.” He further admitted that what had happened was wrong, after which Vicky insisted that the act should not be described merely as a mistake but as a “crime”.

Vicky accused Jasdeep of bringing disrespect to the Sikh faith while presenting himself publicly as a Nihang. He repeatedly argued that a person wearing the Nihang bana, keeping unshorn hair and invoking the Guru could not be excused for actions involving homosexuality that, according to him, violated the religious standards expected of a Sikh.

He also accused Jasdeep of collecting money in the name of religion and claimed that Jasdeep shared UPI details while seeking donations for travelling to Uttarakhand. He appealed to people not to donate any money to Jasdeep, as he was “using religious attire and Sikh identity to conduct a business”.

He also demanded that Jasdeep appear before the Panj Pyare and accept religious accountability. “After committing such a crime, you should have presented yourself before the Panj Pyare. I had told you to do that,” Vicky said, alleging that Jasdeep had ignored his messages and failed to appear.

Who is Vicky Thomas Singh?

Vicky Thomas Singh, also known as Vicky Singh Thomson, is a convert to Sikhism who presents himself as a Nihang Sikh and describes himself as a social and political activist. He has made headlines over the past few years because of his association with Nihang groups and his repeated attempts to confront people whom he accuses of disrespecting Sikhism.

Vicky was reportedly born into a Christian family and initially converted to Hinduism. In 2020, he adopted Sikhism and began presenting himself as a Nihang Singh while retaining his former surname, Thomas, in his name. He first gained wider recognition during the farmers’ protests of 2020-2021.

He remains active on Facebook and Instagram under the name “Vicky Thomas Singh”, where he regularly publishes videos related to Sikhism, political controversies and social issues.

Source: Instagram

A few years ago, Vicky was reportedly in a relationship with transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who currently serves as the Mahamandaleshwar of India’s first Kinnar Akhada. In 2017, he was seen in a video interview with Laxmi where he was described as her “soulmate”. At that time, he had not converted to Sikhism.

Vicky has also been associated with several controversies. In August 2024, he reportedly appeared in a video in which threats were issued to actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her film Emergency. He was seen alongside several other men in the video.

His name had earlier surfaced following a violent clash involving two Nihang groups near the Golden Temple complex in January 2023. Vicky and others were accused of physically attacking members of a rival group during the confrontation.

Vicky’s political affiliations have also attracted attention. Photographs circulating online reportedly show him with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

This same Vicky Thomas openly threatened to behead Kangana Ranaut for calling Bhindranwale a terrorist.



In this video he is sitting with Chhapri Ajaz Khan



Reports say he has links with the Gandhi family.



Now he wants to ban Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge.



Connect the dots. 💀 https://t.co/pRIPI5SgO7 pic.twitter.com/j2bBNYXn2p — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) March 16, 2026

He was also present at the Red Fort during the violence that broke out in Delhi on 26th January 2021. On that day, Sikh groups had called for a tractor rally in Delhi. The Delhi Police had granted them permission for it but directed them to remain on the permitted route. However, during the rally, several Sikh groups broke through the barricades and entered Delhi, leading to chaos. They attacked police personnel and hoisted religious flags at the Red Fort. Several police personnel were injured.

Who is Jasdeep Singh and what happened in Uttarakhand?

Jasdeep Singh is a Nihang Sikh leader who recently made headlines following the dispute involving Nihang Sikhs and the Uttarakhand Police.

On 16th June, several Nihang Sikhs returning from Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara became involved in an altercation with local residents over the parking of motorcycles at Karanprayag market in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Videos surfaced online in which Nihang Sikhs were seen drawing their swords during the altercation and trying to attack the locals. Police subsequently arrested four Nihangs and one local resident.

Jasdeep, who was among the group of Nihangs that reached Uttarakhand demanding their release, had earlier announced that he would march towards the Uttarakhand border with over 150 Nihang Sikhs. The group reportedly gathered near the Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb border areas, where Jasdeep issued an ultimatum to the administration. A video of him issuing the ultimatum went viral on social media.

Later, Jasdeep and other Nihang Sikhs held discussions with senior officials of the Uttarakhand administration and police. The authorities constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct an impartial investigation. The agitation ended after a Chamoli court granted bail to the arrested Nihangs.

On 28th June, a welcome ceremony was organised for the Nihang group at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, Mohali, following their return from Uttarakhand. During the programme, a turbaned man reportedly rushed towards Jasdeep and attempted to attack him with a sword.

Nihangs and supporters present at the venue overpowered the man and assaulted him, briefly creating a tense situation at the gurdwara. Police reportedly said that the alleged attacker appeared to be mentally unwell. An investigation was initiated into the matter.

Jasdeep also operates a Facebook profile under the name “Nihung Jasdeep Singh”, where he regularly shares videos and other content concerning Sikhism.