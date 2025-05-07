14 Pakistani Army personnel killed in Bolan and Kech, Baloch rebels claim responsibility

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two separate attacks that resulted in the deaths of 14 Pakistani Army personnel in Bolan and Kech.

In an incident, BLA’s Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) carried out a remote-controlled IED attack on a military convoy vehicle in the Shorkand area of Mach, Bolan. The blast reportedly killed all 12 soldiers on board, including Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq. The vehicle was destroyed in the explosion.

In another operation, BLA fighters targeted a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Pakistani Army in the Kulag Tigran area of Kech. The remote-controlled IED detonated around 2:40 PM on May 6 while the unit was conducting a clearance mission. Two personnel were killed in the attack.

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army stated, “The hired killers who call the Baloch Liberation Army a foreign proxy should know that the Pakistani army itself is a mercenary armed gang that thrives on Chinese capital and Papa Jones. The meaning of the army’s uniform shifts—sometimes guarding ports, sometimes guarding corridors, sometimes serving the satisfaction of lenders. An army that determines its direction according to the will of changing masters in every era is not a national army, but a commercial one. The attacks on this mercenary occupying army by freedom fighters of Baloch land will continue with greater intensity.”

