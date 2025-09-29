The Government has consistently maintained that its doors remain open for dialogue with the Leh Apex Body Leh (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on all matters concerning Ladakh, a press release by the Centre said. “We continue to welcome discussions through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any other suitable platform.”

The dialogue mechanism with LAB and KDA has already delivered tangible outcomes. These include enhanced reservation benefits for Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, the introduction of women’s reservation in the LAHDCs, and safeguards for local languages. In addition, recruitment for 1,800 government posts in the Union Territory has already been set in motion.

We are confident that sustained dialogue and cooperation will pave the way for further progress, ensuring that the aspirations of Ladakh’s people are met in both spirit and substance.

The development comes after Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Monday announced it will withdraw from talks with the Centre, scheduled for October 6 in New Delhi, following last week’s violence in Leh that left four dead and over 50 injured.

Senior LAB leader Thupstan Chhewang said the group unanimously agreed to suspend dialogue until its conditions are met, chiefly a judicial inquiry into the September 24 clashes and the withdrawal of cases against those arrested. “The terror and grief among the people must be addressed. Only after that can talks be considered,” he said, urging the Union Home Ministry and local authorities to act swiftly.

The LAB also demanded the release of all detainees, including environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) backed these demands, with Sajjad Kargili calling for Wangchuk’s immediate release and a fair probe into the violence.

In response, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a review meeting on the law and order situation. He praised locals for their maturity and restraint during the unrest, while stressing that law enforcement must remain firm yet sensitive. “Peace is the cornerstone of development,” he said, assuring that all legitimate concerns will be addressed through dialogue and democratic means.