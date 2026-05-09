In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, after the arrest of ex-Muslim and YouTuber Salim Vastik in a 26-year-old kidnapping and murder case, another similar case has now surfaced from Hapur. Rajasthan Police has arrested notorious sharpshooter and main accused in the Dholpur student leader murder case, Robin Singh, from Hapur.

According to media reports, Robin Singh had been absconding since the 2012 murder of student leader Naresh Kushwaha and had managed to evade police for the past 14 years. Police said that after the crime, he fled to Nepal and later kept changing locations across several states including Assam, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Jharkhand. He reportedly used mobile phones sparingly to avoid being tracked.

Investigators also found that he was preparing to undergo plastic surgery and change his identity to escape arrest. Rajasthan Police finally tracked him down using technical surveillance, phone location data, and CCTV footage, and arrested him from the Simbhaoli area of Hapur. Meanwhile, Salim, who was arrested from Ghaziabad, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Sandeep Basal, the son of a Delhi businessman.