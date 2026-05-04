Bypoll verdict 2026: BJP dominates nationwide, Congress scores in Karnataka

Results for the seven Assembly bypoll seats across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura are almost clear now, with decisive outcomes emerging in most constituencies. The BJP has performed strongly, winning multiple seats across states, while Congress has managed to secure victories in Karnataka.

BJP dominates across key states

The BJP registered big wins in several constituencies. In Maharashtra’s Rahuri, BJP candidate Akshay Shivajirao Kardile secured a massive victory, winning by a margin of 1,12,587 votes after all 27 rounds of counting were completed.

Similarly, in Gujarat’s Umreth seat, BJP’s Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar defeated Congress candidate Bhrugurajsingh Chauhan by 30,743 votes after 23 rounds of counting.

In the Northeast as well, the BJP maintained its strong hold. In Nagaland’s Koridang seat, BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen won by 3,123 votes, securing a total of 7,317 votes. At just 35 years old, Imchen is set to become one of the youngest members of the state Assembly, while also continuing his family’s political legacy. The contest saw a split opposition vote, which worked in the BJP’s favour.

In Tripura’s Dharmanagar, BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborti retained the seat with a commanding margin of over 18,000 votes, polling more than 24,000 votes. The result once again underlined the party’s strong presence in the state. The bypoll, held after the death of Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, was seen as a test for the ruling government, and Chief Minister Manik Saha described the outcome as a clear endorsement of his administration’s work.

Baramati sees record-breaking victory

One of the biggest highlights of these bypolls came from Maharashtra’s Baramati seat, where Sunetra Pawar delivered a historic win. She secured 2,18,930 votes, setting a new national record for the highest vote margin in an Assembly election. This surpassed the previous record held by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Sharma in Uttar Pradesh. The scale of her victory has drawn nationwide attention and is being seen as a major political statement.

Congress holds ground in Karnataka

While the BJP dominated most states, Congress managed to secure wins in Karnataka. In Bagalkot, Congress candidate Umesh Hullappa Meti won with 98,919 votes. In Davanagere South, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna also emerged with 69,578 votes.