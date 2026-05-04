Scuffles broke out between party workers of BJP and TMC at several counting centres as vote counting progressed for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A clash occurred at the Rastraguru Surendranath counting centre in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district. Security personnel reached the spot and intervened to restore order

In Cooch Behar’s Dinhata area, a confrontation between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers led to Central forces resorting to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and maintain peace.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalpaiguri, Anjali Singh, stated that the situation in Cooch Behar remained under control. “The situation is peaceful with law and order. There is neither disruption nor anticipation of any disruption… We have the Force ready in case of any situation emerging,” she said.

Similar tensions were reported in Asansol, where BJP workers allegedly vandalised a TMC booth camp. Security personnel used lathi-charge after a scuffle near a counting centre. Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Commissioner Pranav Kumar said that “The people responsible for the vandalism are being identified.”

Authorities have deployed heavy security across counting centres to prevent further escalation amid the high-stakes results process, as BJP is set to form the government in West Bengal. The party is leading in 192 out of 294 seats, while TMC is leading in 95 seats.