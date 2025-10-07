Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Bihar: Javed sparks outrage by posting morphed image of Goddess Parvati in bikini, demands grow for police action

In Bihar’s Supaul district, a man named MJ Javed has sparked outrage on social media after insulting Hindu deitiesthrough an objectionable post. Javed, who identifies himself as a “President,” shared a morphed image of Goddess Parvati, replacing her traditional saree with a bikini.

The post quickly went viral, triggering massive backlash online. Users expressed anger, questioning the selective silence whenever Hindu deities are insulted. Devotees of Sanatan Dharma demanded immediate police action, asserting that such attacks on their faith will not be tolerated.

Several users tagged the Bihar Police and Patna Police, urging strict legal action against Javed. Responding to the outrage, Bihar Police said they are tracing the URL/link to initiate proceedings.

Social media continues to boil with anger, with one user writing, “This is disgusting. MJ Javed’s post mocking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is a slap on the face of Sanatan Dharma. It’s time to wake up and respond firmly, arrest this man immediately.”

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com