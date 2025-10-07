Bihar: Javed sparks outrage by posting morphed image of Goddess Parvati in bikini, demands grow for police action

In Bihar’s Supaul district, a man named MJ Javed has sparked outrage on social media after insulting Hindu deitiesthrough an objectionable post. Javed, who identifies himself as a “President,” shared a morphed image of Goddess Parvati, replacing her traditional saree with a bikini.

A single cartoon of Muhammad shakes the whole world 🌍

But when Hindu Gods are insulted there’s complete silence! Why this hypocrisy? 🤔



MD Javed, claiming to be a “President” from Supaul, Patna (Bihar), has posted derogatory content insulting our Hindu deities. Such attacks on… pic.twitter.com/6Gja7NxQW7 — Bharatramsena (@Bharatramsena) October 7, 2025

The post quickly went viral, triggering massive backlash online. Users expressed anger, questioning the selective silence whenever Hindu deities are insulted. Devotees of Sanatan Dharma demanded immediate police action, asserting that such attacks on their faith will not be tolerated.

Several users tagged the Bihar Police and Patna Police, urging strict legal action against Javed. Responding to the outrage, Bihar Police said they are tracing the URL/link to initiate proceedings.

Social media continues to boil with anger, with one user writing, “This is disgusting. MJ Javed’s post mocking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is a slap on the face of Sanatan Dharma. It’s time to wake up and respond firmly, arrest this man immediately.”