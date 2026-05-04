‘BJP is going to form government in Bengal’, says Suvendu Adhikari, ECI data shows BJP ahead in 97 seats, TMC in 57

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, May 4, stated that the BJP is poised to form the next government in West Bengal, as early trends depicted a strong BJP lead in the state ahead of the incumbent TMC. Counting of votes for the 293 seats of Bengal is currently underway, along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

#WATCH | Kolkata: As counting continues, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "BJP is forming the Govt. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the… pic.twitter.com/MZnp50WWJZ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Speaking to the media, Adhikari stated, “BJP is leading with over 135 seats while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to secure around 100 seats. He attributed the shift to strong anti-incumbency against the TMC regime, consolidation of Hindu votes behind the BJP’s lotus symbol, and a split in Muslim votes, particularly in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, and Uttar Dinajpur.”

“I am leading in 8 Hindu-majority booths in Bhabanipur. There is going to be a neck-to-neck contest. Hindus are consolidated in favour of Lotus this time, while Muslim votes are bifurcated”, Adhikari, who is contesting against incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and also contesting from Nandigram.

As per ECI data, the BJP has maintained a healthy lead over TMC in Bengal, leading in 97 seats, while TMC seems to be ahead in 57 seats in Bengal. BGPM, AJUP and CPI(M) are leading in 1 seat each.