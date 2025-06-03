Cinematographer Pratik Shah kicked out of Sourav Ganguly biopic amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who worked in Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest project ‘Homebound’, has been accused of sexual harassment by several women recently, including his ex. After the allegations came out, Dharma Productions, the producers of Homebound, distanced themselves from Shah and said that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

Now, Pratik Shah has been reportedly kicked out of the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic as a result of the allegations against him. Shah was part of the team that did recce in London for the film, and was apparently preparing to work on the project.

A source told Hollywood Reporter India, “The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers have dropped him from the project and will now look for a replacement before beginning production.”

Sourav Ganguly biopic is currently in pre-production.