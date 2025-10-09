A disturbing case of Love Jihad has come to light in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where a Dalit woman was abducted and raped by a Muslim man, who concealed his identity. The woman was rescued by the police and was brought to the police station, where she narrated the entire incident to the police last night (8th October). A case has reportedly been registered by the police against the accused.

According to a report by the Zee News, the victim told the police that the accused Ayan Khan concealed his real identity from her. She said that Ayan Khan introduced himself as ‘Raj’ to her. The two had been in a relationship for three years before the victim found out about his real identity and broke all ties with him.

However, the accused abducted the victim on 29th September on the pretext of meeting her. He came to the victim’s house and called her outside for a conversation. The victim came out and walked some distance with the accused to his car parked outside. The accused forced her into the car and took her to Bhopal. He kept the victim locked in a room in Bhopal, where he raped her.

After the woman’s disappearance, her family came to know about Ayan Khan and suspected his involvement in her disappearance. When the police reached his home, he was not found there, which further deepened the suspicion. Searching for the woman, the police reached Bhopal and found her.