EC issues instructions to begin SIR in Assam: Know until when voter names can be added and when the final voter list will be released

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also ordered a Summary Revision of the Voter List (SIR) in Assam. New names will be added in the state up to January 1, 2026. The final electoral roll for the state will be published on February 10, 2026.

The Commission has issued instructions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to begin the SIR process in the state. As per the directives, this special revision will be carried out based on the cut-off date of January 1, 2026. A door-to-door verification drive will be conducted from November 22, 2025 to December 20, 2025.

According to the instructions, a combined draft electoral roll will be published on December 27, 2025, and the final list will be released on February 10, 2026. It is worth noting that SIR came into public focus after the Bihar elections. Following that, the Election Commission last month ordered SIR in eight states, including Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Gujarat, and three Union Territories.