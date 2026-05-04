Early trends show BJP winning in Assam and West Bengal, DMK losing in Tamil Nadu and CPIM being kicked out of Keralam

The results for Vidhan Sabha elections in 4 States (West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Assam) and 1 Union territory (Puducherry) are scheduled to be announced on Monday (4th May).

Early trends show that the BJP is winning in Assam and West Bengal. The ruling DMK is trailing in 3rd position in Tamil Nadu, while CPI (M) is losing in Keralam. BJP’s ally AINRC is leading in Puducherry.

West Bengal has 294 constituencies. Except for Falta, where TMC goons created chaos and triggered repolling twice, the results for 293 seats will be declared today. As of 10:45 am, the BJP is leading in 83 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is leading in 83 seats.

Election results in West Bengal, image via ECI website

Contrary to most exit polls, TVK is leading in Tamil Nadu with 97 seats. In a serious drubbing, DMK is lagging behind in the 3rd position. AIADMK has managed to secure the 2nd rank with 66 leads.

Election results in West Bengal, image via ECI website

Faced with anti-incumbency and misrule, the Communist regime in Kerala took a severe beating in the Vidhan Sabha election. Congress is leading in 60 seats while its ally ‘Muslim League’ is leading in 22 seats. CPI and CPIM have been relegated to just 38 seats.

Election results in West Bengal, image via ECI website

As expected, the BJP is winning big in Assam under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP is leading in 77 seats in the Assembly of 126 seats. Congress is in the second place with 25 seats.

Election results in West Bengal, image via ECI website

In the Union territory of Puducherry, the BJP and its ally AINRC are leading in the Vidhan Sabha constituency in 10 seats.

Disclaimed: These are early trends and nothing conclusive can be drawn from these results