In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered and dismantled a Pakistan-backed terror module allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network. Nine suspected members were arrested from multiple states under the “Gang Bust Operation 2.0.”

Interrogations have revealed that the module planned attacks on several high-profile civilian and military targets in the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh, including Hindu temples.

According to sources, the module conducted detailed reconnaissance of multiple locations and shared the information with Pakistan-based handlers. One of the accused surveyed a historic temple in Delhi, took photographs of the premises, and sent them to handlers via social media. The group reportedly planned to open fire on police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the temple to create panic and maximum disruption.

The module also targeted a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, intending to carry out a grenade attack on the busy eatery that attracts thousands of visitors daily. Additionally, members of the module surveyed a military camp in Hisar, Haryana, recorded videos of the area, and forwarded them to their handlers across the border. Several police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also included in the target list.

The arrests were made on Thursday, during which heavy arms and ammunition were recovered. The module’s direct links to ISI and handler Shahzad Bhatti are being thoroughly investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell and other central agencies.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals or the exact name of the Delhi temple. The Special Cell is now investigating the module’s other networks, funding, and cross-border connections based on interrogations of the arrested accused. Further details are expected as interrogations continue.