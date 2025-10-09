In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a shocking murder conspiracy has come to light where Asif alias Gullu, a resident of Dasna, was allegedly killed at the behest of his pregnant second wife. The plot was executed by her lover, Rehan, along with his brothers and associates.

According to police, Rehan, who has a long criminal history along with his family, was one of the two men who shot Asif. The victim’s relative, Anwar, has filed an FIR against Bilal (son of Qayyum), Rehan and Farman (sons of Ilyas), and two to three unidentified persons.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near the Rafeeqabad Sikroda railway crossing in the Masuri police station area, where Asif was shot while riding his scooter. Postmortem reports confirmed two bullet injuries.

Police sources revealed that Asif had been jailed around a year and a half ago in a drug trafficking case. He was released about five months ago and returned home to find his second wife pregnant, already eight months along. When Asif questioned her sternly about the paternity of the unborn child, frequent quarrels began between them.

यूपी- गाजियाबाद में ड्रग तस्कर आसिफ जेल गया। 1 साल बाद जेल से आया। पता चला कि पत्नी अरशी गर्भवती है। पति के दोस्त रिहान से उसके प्रेम संबंध हो गए थे। भंडाफोड़ होने पर अरशी और बॉयफ्रेंड के मिलन में बाधा आने लगी। बॉयफ्रेंड ने अरशी के पति की हत्या कर दी।



पत्नी अरशी, बॉयफ्रेंड रिहान… pic.twitter.com/HvYMm68z0v — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 9, 2025

Soon, Asif learned that his wife was having an affair with Rehan, who was also involved in drug trafficking. When Asif confronted Rehan and his brother Farman over the matter, tensions escalated.

Investigators say Asif’s wife, identified as Prachi alias Arshi, provoked Rehan and his criminally inclined brother to kill her husband, promising to marry Rehan afterward. Acting on this plan, Rehan, his brothers, and their friends shot Asif dead.

Police have arrested Arshi, her lover Rehan, along with Bilal, Zeeshan, and Ubaish. Notably, Arshi was originally a Hindu named Prachi, who converted to Islam in 2022 before marrying Asif.