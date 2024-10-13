GN Saibaba, once accused of having Maoist links, dies

GN Saibaba, a former Professor of English at the University of Delhi who was handed life imprisonment for having ties with Maoists, passed away on Saturday (12th October).

He was 57 years old. Saibaba had been suffering from post-operative complications ever since he underwent surgery for a gallbladder infection.

He was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad at the time of his death. GN Saibaba was once charged with the Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act for ties with the banned Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF).

After spending nearly a decade in jail, his life sentence was overturned by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in March this year.