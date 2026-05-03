Gurugram: ‘Salon owner’ Nazim kills wife and his 4 children with poison, then attempts to commit suicide

A shocking incident came to light in Wazirpur village of Gurugram, where a man named Nazim poisoned his wife and four children before trying to end his own life. The incident was discovered around 9 pm on Saturday, 2nd May, when his brother, Zeeshan, reached their rented first-floor apartment to visit the family.

Gurugram man kills wife, four children in Wazirpur, attempts suicide



A man allegedly killed his wife and four children in Gurugram's Wazirpur village on 3 May before attempting suicide. Accused Nazim, a salon owner from Moradabad, is hospitalised; cause…… pic.twitter.com/uHc1tdLQpi — NationPress (@np_nationpress) May 3, 2026

When Zeeshan entered the house, he found his sister-in-law, Najma (35) and the four children lying on the floor. Foam was coming out of the children’s mouths. Nearby, Nazim was found in a semi-conscious state, in pain, with his wrists slit. A blood-stained knife was also recovered from the spot.

The children who lost their lives have been identified as Iqra (12), Shifa (8), old Aaram (8), and Khatija (6). Doctors declared the woman and children dead, while Nazim, who is from Moradabad, was rushed to a hospital where he is still in critical condition.

During the investigation, forensic teams found signs that poison had been given first to the children and then to the wife. The exact substance used has not yet been confirmed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police said Nazim used to run a salon in Garhi Harsaru and had frequent arguments with his wife. Early investigations suggest that a domestic dispute on Saturday evening may have led to the incident. Neighbours also shared that the family had shifted to Wazirpur about six months ago.

Police and forensic teams have collected samples from the house and started further investigation. A case is being registered as officials continue to look into all aspects of the incident.