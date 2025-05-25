Sunday, May 25, 2025

West Bengal: Extremists desecrate Hindu temple, vandalise Shivling

On Friday (23rd May) night, unidentified extremists attacked a Hindu temple and vandalised the Shivling kept inside the sanctum sanctorum. The incident occured in Halisahar city in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Besides the Shivling, the extremists also destroyed the paraphernalia kept for performing Puja. The incident came to light only on Saturday (24th May) morning.

As per reports, locals believe that repeated attempts were made to break the Shivling using a heavy object. However, the extremists failed to break it.

In a tweet, politician Arjun Singh informed, “Though the area is surrounded by the CCTV cameras but no culprit has been arrested yet. One can easily understand the law and order situation in West Bengal.”

He emphasised, “No person in West Bengal policeadministration bothers about the safety and security of the Hindus and their religious places.”

In the meantime, locals have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident.

