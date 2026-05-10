Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation of Babri Masjid, threatens to assault West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during interview with Bangladeshi channel

Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir openly threatened the CM of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, during an interview with Bangladeshi media channel ‘Face the People’. The remarks came just days after Suvendu Adhikari, who took the oath as CM on Saturday, 9th May.

In the interview with anchor Sahifur Sagar, Kabir made aggressive comments while speaking about his clashes with Adhikari inside and outside the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha. Threatening the CM, Kabir said, “It was only Humayun Kabir who challenged Suvendu Adhikari both inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. I had said that if you put your hand on any Muslim MLA, then I will thrash you.”

West Bengal Muslim MLA Humayun Kabir, while giving an interview to a Bangladeshi media channel, openly threatened:



“If Shuvendu touches any Muslim, we will beat Shuvendu too!”



The comment section got flooded with “Inshallah” from Bangladesh accounts. pic.twitter.com/ncb0tCd22J — Voice Of BD Hindus 🇧🇩 (@ItzBDHindus) May 9, 2026

He further escalated his remarks by saying, “If Shuvendu touches any Muslim, we will beat Shuvendu too!” The comments have now sparked political reactions, especially because they were made on a foreign media platform and involved direct threats against the CM of the state.

Humayun Kabir is a former TMC MLA who was suspended from the party in December after he proposed building a mosque modelled on the ‘Babri Masjid’ in Beldanga, Murshidabad. Despite the suspension, he went ahead with the foundation ceremony for the proposed structure, which reportedly received support from sections of the local Muslim community. Later, Kabir floated his own party called the Janata Unnayan Party and announced plans to contest the Assembly elections independently.

Kabir has been trying to create a larger front of Islamist in West Bengal to challenge both the TMC and the BJP. In recent elections, he also registered victories from the Nowda and Rejinagar seats of Murshidabad.