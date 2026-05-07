Hyderabad: Abdul Wajid jailed for harassing an actress near Charminar

A 40-year-old man was sent to jail for harassing an actress near the historic Charminar area in Hyderabad earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Abdul Wajid, a resident of Tolichowki, was sentenced to 7 days’ imprisonment by the First Judicial Special Court at Nampally after being produced before the court by the police.

According to police officials, the actress, who is from West Bengal, had visited the Charminar area with her family on May 2 for shopping. During the visit, she was reportedly browsing items being sold along the footpaths surrounding the monument when the accused allegedly began following her and behaving inappropriately.

Disturbed by the incident, the actress approached the Charminar police station and filed a complaint against the man.

Inspector T. Rambabu registered a case and launched an investigation. Police later traced the accused and arrested him. He was subsequently presented before the court, which ordered seven days of jail custody.