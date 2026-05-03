Fresh tension returned to Imphal on Sunday, 3rd May, as a blast near Imphal International Airport raised fresh concerns about security in the state, which has been marking three years since ethnic violence first broke out in 2023.

The explosion happened around 11:55 AM near a crematorium close to the airport’s boundary at Malom Tuliyaima. According to sources, some unknown persons came on a two-wheeler and placed an improvised explosive device (IED) between the new cargo terminal and a nearby Territorial Army camp. Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Police teams from Imphal West district, led by the Additional SP (Operations), quickly reached the spot and secured the area. A forensic team is expected to examine the site to collect evidence and understand how the blast was carried out. Officials said more information will come after the investigation moves forward.

The incident comes at a time when Manipur is already on edge. The violence that began in 2023 has continued in different forms over the past three years, with frequent incidents keeping people worried.

In recent weeks, several serious attacks have been reported. On 7th April, two children lost their lives when a mortar shell fired from Churachandpur hit their house in Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district while they were asleep. Later, on 18th April, two people, Eno Chinaoshang Shokwungnao from Tashar village and Eno Yaruimgam Vashum from Kharasom village in Ukhrul district, were killed in an ambush near TM Khasom under Litan police station. Suspected targeted vehicles on the route, damaging around five to six vehicles.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said the government is closely watching the situation and has increased security in sensitive areas. The latest blast has again shown how fragile the situation remains in parts of Manipur.