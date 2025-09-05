India bans Rahul Gandhi supporting Austrian economist’s X account after his “Dismantle India” post

Government of India has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) account of Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn after he posted a message calling to “dismantle India”.

The Austrian economist, who claims to run a NATO “enlargement committee”, had called to dismantle India into Ex-India by breaking it up.

In his post, the Austrian economist wrote, “I call to dismantle India into ExIndia. @narendramodi is Russia man. We need friend of freedom for @KhalistanNet.” Apart from that he shared a distorted map of India.

Notably, in 2023, Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn had called for support for Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sadly, for him, Rahul Gandhi lost yet again as Congress party once again failed to cross the 100 mark in the elections.

Now, the X account of the Austrian economist who wants to break up India has been blocked in the country.