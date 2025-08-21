Bangladesh: Islamic extremist, who participated in ‘student protests’, unfurls Taliban flag on Hindu pilgrimage site of Chandranath Hill

On Wednesday (20th August), an Islamic extremist named Sheikh Osman Faruk unfurled the Taliban flag (white in colour and bearing the Kalma in the centre) at the sacred Chandranath Hill in Sitakunda in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

In a Facebook story, he wrote, “My first identity is that I am a Muslim. I am waving this Kalma flag at the peak of the Sitakunda hill.”

The Islamic extremist, who was seen waving the Taliban flag, warned, “Through my actions, I am giving out a clear message: This Hill doesn’t belong to anyone’s father.”

As the news of his radical activity spread on social media, Sheikh Osman Faruk was cheered on by other Islamic extremists.

Screengrab of the Facebook story of Islamic extremists Sheikh Osman Faruk

He is a member of the Chittagong unit of the ‘Students Against Discrimination’ group, which orchestrated the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The development comes days after a renewed campaign to capture Chandranath Hill and build a mosque atop the Hindu land was launched by one M M Saiful Islam on 16th August.

It is now crystal clear that Islamists have taken up the cause of encroaching on Chandranath Hill in mission mode.

With appeasement from the Muhammad Yunus regime, their nefarious campaign is likely to intensify in the coming days.