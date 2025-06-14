Israel bombs underground missile storage facility in Western Iran after Iranian regime showed the tunnels with missiles in a propaganda video to display its strength

Israel on Saturday bombed an underground site in Iran used to stockpile surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles and various launch shafts in western Iran. As per IDF, fighter jets of Israeli Air Force conducted the strike under intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Branch.

“The site was attacked as part of an effort to damage the Iranian regime’s missile array,” said Israel Defence Force.

Notably, the underground storage facility was identified by Israel after it was featured in a propaganda video released by Iranian regime. In video, rows of various kinds of missiles, truck mounted missile launchers, and parts used to assemble missiles can be seen stored on both sides of the tunnels.

IDF posted the video on X saying, “Iran posted this video to show the world how powerful they are. We showed the world what happens when you mistake propaganda for strength. The Iranian Chief of Staff and Commander of the IRGC featured in this Iranian propaganda video have been eliminated and the site has been struck.”

The video featured the Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC’s Air Force, having a tour inside the tunnels on an open top jeep. Both of them have been eliminated by Israeli forces in the current strikes.