J-10 fighter jets maker Avic Chengdu Aircraft’s shares plunge after their failure during ‘Operation Sindoor’

During the recent conflict with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan was heavily reliant on Chinese weapons systems and Chinese equipment. One of the Chinese import used by Pakistan was the J-10 fighter jet made by Avic Chengdu Aircraft.

While Pakistan and China tried to spread fake news that J-10 had shot down several Indian fighter jets, no evidence of that news was ever found. While Indian missiles and drones freely bombarded Pakistan up and down the country, these jets just stood by and watched silently.

Now, it has come to light that the share prices of Avic Chengdu have plummeted after the dismal performance of their fighter jet J-10 during the conflict with India.

While Indian defence stocks rallied due to the superlative performance of India’s homegrown defence technology during the conflict with Pakistan, shares of Avic Chengdu Aircraft faced a heavy selloff on Tuesday, May 13.

The heavy selloff in Avic Chengdu’s shares happened after Indian PM Narendra Modi shared how the jets failed to harm any of India’s military installations and failed to protect any of Pakistan’s military indstallations targeted by India.