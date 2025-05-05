Justice Yashwant Varma cash case: 3-judge panel submits report to CJI

On March 14, 2025, in a fire incident at the house of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court on Holi, a huge amount of undeclared cash was found. Questions were raised over such a huge stash of cash being found at the house of a sitting judge, as videos of half-burnt currency notes surfaced online. Justice Varma had claimed he had no knowledge of the cash and he was in Bhopal the day the cash was found at his house.

The Supreme Court had formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma who has been transferred to the Allahabad High Court. Now, the committee of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka has submitted its report to the CJI.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, “The three-member Committee consisting of Mr Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated 03.05.2025 to the Chief Justice of India on 04.05.2025.”