Justice Yashwant Varma indicted by in-house panel, has to resign or face impeachment

Justice Yashwant Varma has been indicted by an in-house committee constituted to examine allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his residence earlier this year. The in-house committee was formed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna to investigate the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma after piles of burnt cash were found at his home. The 3-Judge panel submitted its report to the Chief Justice on May 4.

The committee apparently found credence in the allegations against the High Court Judge. As per Bar and Bench, sources said that Justice Varma has to resign, failing which, the report will be sent to the President Droupadi Murmu recommending his impeachment.

The committee which prepared the report, formed by CJI Khanna on 22 March, included Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court.

On March 14, 2025, in a fire incident at the house of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court on Holi, a huge amount of undeclared cash was found. Questions were raised over such a huge stash of cash being found at the house of a sitting judge, as videos of half-burnt currency notes surfaced online. Justice Varma had claimed he had no knowledge of the cash and he was in Bhopal the day the cash was found at his house.